Natco Pharma U.S. arm faces Fresenius complaint over diazepam injection prefilled syringe 

April 18, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Natco Pharma subsidiary in the U.S. is facing a complaint from global healthcare company Fresenius over marketing of Diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the country.

“Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH have filed a complaint against Natco Pharma USA LLC [formerly known as Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC] in the District Court of Delaware relating to the marketing of Dash Pharmaceuticals diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the United States,” Natco Pharma said on April 18.

Fresenius has not yet effectuated service of the complaint which is required to commence the lawsuit. Natco Pharma intends to defend the matter accordingly, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said in a filing. The company’s share were trading 1.97% higher at Rs.1,006.10 apeice around 1.40 p.m. on the BSE.

Natco Pharma, which had acquired Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC through a subsidiary in the U.S., had changed name of Dash Pharmaceuticals to Natco Pharma USA LLC. Fresenius specialises in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.