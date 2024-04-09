GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Natco over facility near Hyderabad

Regulator’s action unlikely to impact supplies, existing revenues, but may delay pending product approvals from site, says drugmaker

April 09, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR


Natco Pharma had said at the time that it was confident of addressing all the observations within the stipulated time and working with the U.S. FDA to close them at the earliest. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has issued a warning letter to Natco Pharma over quality concerns with the drugmaker’s Kothur manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

The regulator’s action, which follows an inspection and issue of eight observations in October, is unlikely to impact supplies or existing revenues from the facility, Natco said in a filing. However, it added that the move may result in delay or withholding of pending product approvals from the site.

Without detailing the contents of the April 8 warning letter, the company said it would respond within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the FDA to address the concerns in a timely manner so as to ensure sustained compliance. Natco said it also remains committed to being compliant with current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) and ensuring it supplies high-quality products to its customers and patients globally.

In October, the company had said its Kothur manufacturing facility had undergone a routine CGMP inspection from October 9-18 at the end of which the U.S. FDA has issued eight observations. Natco Pharma had said at the time that it was confident of addressing all the observations within the stipulated time and working with the U.S. FDA to close them at the earliest.

The plant produces formulations and makes oral and solid dosages, including dry powder, cytotoxic and noncytotoxic orals and cytotoxic injectables, according to the company’s website.

