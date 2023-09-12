HamberMenu
India tea exports dip in January-June

‘Worldwide, tea exports have seen a decline, including shipments from major producers such as Kenya, China, and Sri Lanka’

September 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated September 13, 2023 08:30 am IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Export of tea from the South registered 2.25 % decline to 37.33 million kg (January-June 2023) from 38.19 million kg.

Export of tea from the South registered 2.25 % decline to 37.33 million kg (January-June 2023) from 38.19 million kg. | Photo Credit: DANIELRAO

Indian tea exports in the first six months of calendar 2023 saw a slight dip in volume compared with the year-earlier period.

Data shared by the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) show overall tea exports between January and June this year slid 0.8% to 96.3 million kg this year.

North India exported 59.16 million kg, which is 0.12 % higher than the same period last year.

However, export of tea from the South registered 2.25 % decline to 37.33 million kg (January-June 2023) from 38.19 million kg (January - June 2022).

Worldwide, tea exports have seen a decline, including shipments from major producers such as Kenya, China, and Sri Lanka, said Sanjith Nair, secretary general of UPASI.

Darjeeling tea industry hit by lower yield, reduced prices

Tea production in India in January-July rose 0.1 % to 622.7 million kg, according to provisional data with the Association.

India exports almost 17 % of the tea produced. “It needs to focus more on production and export of orthodox tea as world demand is more for those teas. Currently, though just 9.56% of Indian production is orthodox tea, it constitutes 47% of exports,” he said.

The government should look at addressing structural issues and extend WTO-compatible incentives. It should also increase support extended under Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme, he said.

