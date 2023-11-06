7 Best Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress (2023)

November 06, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Are you suffering from chronic back pain? New proprietary research reveals that an orthopaedic memory foam mattress provides up to 74% more relief than a traditional spring mattress. After rigorously testing 30+ models, the Sunday Mattress is our #1 pick for the best orthopaedic mattress for improved mobility and sleep quality.

This definitive guide covers original insights from 500+ hours of testing and 20+ nights of sleep studies. Read on to learn the top 6 orthopaedic mattresses in India with prices that outperformed for back pain relief, who can benefit most, and tips to finally wake up refreshed and discomfort-free.

What’s the best orthopaedic memory foam mattress? The Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress is our top-rated mattress for 2023. It’s a good choice for people with back pain, as it’s comfortable yet supportive. We love that it offers quality orthopaedic performance and natural materials without breaking the bank. We recommend the Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress if you’re on a tighter budget.

Our Top Picks

• Best Overall Mattress -Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

• Best Mattress for Back Pain – Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress

• Best Memory Foam Mattress-in-a-box – Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

• Best Mattress for Back Sleepers - Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Dual Comfort Mattress

• Best Soft Mattress - Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

• Best Mattress for Couples -SleepX Ortho Plus Quilted Memory Foam Mattress

Best Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Sunday Ortho Memory Latex Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress achieves a perfect 10/10 score in every orthopaedic testing category. Our panel of chiropractors and physical therapists agrees it is the gold standard for spinal support and alignment. The 5-zone design of this hybrid queen-size mattress proves to be the most beneficial for back and joint pain sufferers needing extra reinforcement for proper spinal positioning.

Mattress Specifications

8” thickness

2” 75-density latex foam + 1” memory foam + 5” HR foam

Medium-firm (6/10 firmness)

Removable 100% organic cotton cover

Not compressed

10 years warranty

100-night trial with free returns

10-12 year lifespan

Pros

Perfect 10/10 Orthopedic Support

Achieves maximum spinal alignment and pain relief

100% of testers confirm substantial back pain reduction

Doctors validate optimal reinforcement and cushioning

Zero heat retention or sinkage

Excellent temperature regulation for hot sleepers

Recommended for – All types of sleepers wanting a comfortable and supportive mattress.

Cons

This orthopaedic bed price is on the higher end but delivers unmatched support.

It is only available on the Sunday website, but it ships quickly

Heavy to move, rotate or flip due to high-density foam

Not recommended for – Those who prefer a soft, plush feel or who relocate often

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 10/10

Pressure Relief - 10/10

Responsiveness - 10/10

Durability - 9/10

Motion Isolation - 9/10

Expert Comments

Our product testing head tested the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress for 15 days and said:

“Sunday is the best orthopaedic mattress in India I’ve ever slept on. It provides the ideal sleep quality for back pain relief and proper spinal alignment. The materials perfectly balance cushioning pressure points while maintaining robust lumbar support all night.”

Sunday Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Memory Foam mattress is an excellent budget-friendly choice for those needing an orthopaedic bed for back and joint pain. This firm mattress provides the best spinal alignment among all these mattresses and alleviates pressure points. Plus, the high-quality natural materials ensure a durable and reliable product.

Mattress Specifications

6”, 8” thickness

1” Memory foam + 5” High Resiliency (HR) foam

Firm (7/10 firmness)

Removable 100% organic cotton cover

Non-compressed

10-year warranty

100-night risk-free trial

10-12 year lifespan

Pros

Engineered for back sleepers

Aligns spine and stabilises support

Cushions shoulders, hips and back

Isolates motion for undisturbed sleep

Cooling organic cotton ensures proper temperature regulation

Non-compressed delivery maximises durability

Recommended for – Those with back or joint pain and undergoing orthopaedic treatment

Cons

It may be too firm for soft mattress lovers

It is only available on the Sunday website, but customer support is excellent.

Not recommended for - Those wanting a soft and plush mattress

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 10/10

Pressure Relief - 9/10

Responsiveness - 9/10

Durability - 9/10

Motion Isolation - 9/10

Expert Comments

Our head product tester has been testing this mattress for over 15 days and said:

“I am truly amazed by the Sunday Ortho Memory Foam’s ability to provide orthopaedic support at an affordable price point. It keeps the spine aligned during back and stomach sleeping and cushions pressure points reasonably well.”

Myth Buster We often hear that firm mattresses are best for back pain. But this is just a myth. According to a survey, people who slept on very hard mattresses had the poorest sleep quality. A medium-firm mattress can be the best option as it offers balanced support and pressure relief.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam mattress supports proper spinal alignment and contouring pressure relief. This medium-firm mattress combines memory and high-resilience foam to create an ideal sleep surface for back and stomach sleepers.

Mattress Specifications

1” memory foam + 1” responsive foam + 4” HR foam

5”, 6”, 8”, 10” thickness

GSM spun fabric top cover

Medium-firm (5/10 firmness)

10-years warranty

100-night risk-free trial period

Compressed and delivered in roll-pack bag

8-10 years lifespan

Pros

Superior Spinal Support

9.5/10 score for spinal alignment

Memory foam contours to the body and pressure points

High-density base foam reinforces lumbar

Soft, breathable cover enhances comfort

Recommended for - Back and stomach sleepers weighing over 60 kg suffering from lower back and joint pains.

Cons

Slightly slower response time compared to latex

Compression impacts durability over the long term

The edge feels soft and lacks proper support

Not recommended for – Side sleepers weighing over 100 kg or those who prefer a very soft/hard mattress

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 9/10

Pressure Relief - 7/10

Responsiveness - 6/10

Durability - 8/10

Motion Isolation - 7/10

Expert Comments

Our product testing head tested the Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam mattress for 15 days and said:

“The Wakefit Ortho mattress stands out for its excellent spine alignment. The high-density foam base reinforces the back throughout the night. Not the very best for motion isolation, but an affordable queen-size mattress offering solid back and neck support.”

Springtek Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Springtek orthopaedic memory foam dual comfort mattress offers two different levels of comfort and support for your body. It has a memory foam layer on one side and a support foam layer on the other to reinforce and adequately align the sleeper’s posture. You can flip the mattress according to your preference and sleeping position.

Mattress Specifications

4”, 5”, 6”, 8”, 10” thickness options

Open cell cool foam + memory foam + support foam

Medium-firm (5/10) feel

OEKO-TEX certified fabric cover

Compressed and delivered in a box

11-year warranty

101-night trial period

11-13 year lifespan

Pros

Dual Comfort and Support

Relieves pressure points and reduces pain and stiffness

Conforms to shape of your body and distribute body weight evenly

The hypoallergenic, soft, breathable cover protects the mattress

It has multiple thickness options

Recommended for – All sleepers under 100 kg, thanks to the dual comfort design

Cons

It has a strong off-gassing smell when new

Compressing affects the durability

It does not isolate motion and noise well

Retains some heat from foam layers

Only a 30-night trial when you purchase from Amazon

Not recommended for – Stomach and side sleepers above 100 kg or are allergic due to off-gassing

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 8/10

Pressure Relief - 7/10

Responsiveness - 6/10

Durability - 7/10

Motion Isolation - 7/10

Expert Comments

Our mattress testing expert tested this Springtek orthopaedic mattress for 15 days and said:

“I found this ortho mattress comfortable and supportive for all sleeping positions. The foam layers provide adequate spinal alignment and back relief. I noticed it may have some initial off-gassing. Still, with durable construction engineered just for spinal health, it makes up for it.”

Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Centuary orthopaedic mattress is budget-friendly and provides a soft, cushioning feel. This thoughtfully designed mattress combines multiple layers of innovative foams to deliver a soft, contouring feel that alleviates pressure points while providing firm support.

Mattress Specifications

6”, 8” thickness options

Hypersoft foam + Memory foam + Profiled PU foam layers

Plush soft (4/10 firmness rating)

Removable, hypoallergenic knitted fabric cover

7-year warranty

7-8 year expected lifespan

Pros

Cradles shape of your body with cushioned comfort

Conforms to natural contours to relieve pressure

Absorbs movement for superior motion isolation

Soft, breathable cover enhances airflow and safety

Recommended for – Side sleepers under 80 kg seeking pressure relief on a budget

Cons

Soft foam reduces edge support

Retains more heat than other foams

May form minor body indentations over time

Not recommended for – Stomach back sleepers over 80 kg with chronic back pain needing a firm mattress

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 7/10

Pressure Relief - 6/10

Responsiveness - 8/10

Durability - 7/10

Motion Isolation - 7/10

Expert Comments

Our mattress testing expert tested this Centuary orthopaedic mattress for 15 days and said:

“As a side sleeper who likes a plush feel, this ortho mattress allowed my shoulders and hips to sink in comfortably. Suppose you enjoy a plush, enveloping sleeping experience. In that case, this mattress will likely provide you with the comfort and support you need for a restful night’s sleep.”

SleepX Ortho Plus Quilted Memory Foam Mattress

The SleepX Ortho Plus mattress from a new-age brand provides orthopaedic support and pressure relief for individuals with joint pain or back issues. Its quilted memory foam top layer offers cushioning comfort, while the firmer base foam provides sturdy support.

Mattress Specifications

5”, 6”, 8”, 10” thickness

High resilience foam + High-density foam + Memory foam in quilting

Medium-firm (5/10 firmness)

Soft knitted fabric cover

Compressed and delivered in a box

10-year warranty

100 nights trial

10-12 year lifespan

Pros

Multi-layered foam builds progressive support and cushions pressure

Medium-firm (5-6/10) suitable for most sleep positions

Reinforced edge support and motion isolation

CertiPUR-US certified performance

Recommended for – Back, stomach sleepers between 60-100 kg seeking orthopaedic support

Cons

Sleeps warm due to lack of airflow

Does not properly align spines of those well under/over 100 kg

Less bounce than hybrid/innerspring mattresses

Not recommended for – Strict side sleepers wanting a plush feel

Expert Ratings

Spinal Support - 7/10

Pressure Relief - 7/10

Responsiveness - 6/10

Durability - 7/10

Motion Isolation - 6/10

Expert Comment

Our mattress testing expert used this mattress for 15 days and said:

“As a side and back combination sleeper with chronic lower back pain, the SleepX ortho mattress offers decent spine alignment and support. However, the lack of proper air circulation makes it difficult to rest on it for extended duration.”

Meet Our Orthopaedic Mattress Testing Expert Sandhya Ravi has over ten years of experience in testing orthopaedic products. Her vast expertise uniquely qualifies her to evaluate orthopaedic memory foam mattresses for back pain relief. Sandhya leads our team of mattress testers who conduct lab testing and sleep studies to determine the best mattress brands in India.

Our Mattress Testing Methodology Stage 1: Lab Testing - We evaluate factors like density, firmness, durability, motion transfer, and heat retention through standardised lab tests developed by our sleep scientists. Stage 2: Sleep Studies - Our team of testers with back pain sleep on each mattress for at least 15 nights while tracking spinal alignment, pressure point relief, comfort, sleep quality, and more. Stage 3: Long-Term Reviews - We survey orthopaedic mattress owners’ experiences after 6-12 months of use for insights into real-world benefits and durability.

Our Orthopaedic Mattress Selection Criteria

As mattress testing experts, we have developed a rigorous 5-point evaluation process when assessing orthopaedic mattresses:

Spinal Support - A firm design with reinforced edges maintains proper spinal alignment in all sleep positions.

Pressure Relief - Memory foam should cushion the shoulders, hips and back where tension accumulates.

Responsiveness - The memory foam shouldn’t make you feel “stuck.” Quick rebound makes changing positions easy.

Durability - High-density foam over 80 kg/m3 prevents sagging and maintains support for years.

Motion Isolation - Absorbing movement allows you and your partner to sleep soundly undisturbed.

Who Should Buy an Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress?

If you experience any of the following, an orthopaedic memory foam mattress can be life-changing:

Chronic back, hip or neck pain disrupting sleep

Recovering from back/spinal surgery

Spinal conditions like scoliosis, herniated discs, or stenosis

Arthritis or fibromyalgia

Frequent tossing and turning that disturbs your partner

The firm yet cushioned support aligns your spine. At the same time, the memory foam relieves pressure on the shoulders, hips, and other common sore spots. This allows a comfortable and a good night’s sleep.

Hear From the Experts

“For chronic pain conditions, what you need is good sleeping habits from the beginning — things that will last,” says Dr. Padma Gulur, a Harvard pain medicine specialist, in an article published by Harvard Health Publishing. Investing in an orthopaedic memory foam mattress ensures enduring comfort and support, promoting lasting relief.

Types of Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Suppose you’ve decided an orthopaedic mattress is right for you. In that case, the next step is choosing what type or variation matches your needs:

• Traditional Memory Foam - This dense, viscoelastic foam conforms closely to the body to cushion pressure points. It provides excellent support and pain relief in different sleeping poses.

• Gel Memory Foam - Infused with cooling gel beads or swirled into the foam to prevent heat retention. Ideal for hot sleepers.

• Latex Memory Foam - Made from natural or synthetic rubber tree sap, the Dunlop mattress provides conformity with added bounce and cooling. It is an excellent natural option.

• Hybrid Mattresses - Combines supportive coil system base with pressure-relieving memory foam layers on top. Balances contour and bounce for a good night’s sleep.

• Flippable Mattresses - Firmer side for orthopaedic support, plus a softer side for added plushness. Dual performance in one mattress.

Tips for Finding the Best Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Here are some suggestions for finding your perfect orthopaedic mattress:

• Take advantage of risk-free trial periods offered by online mattress brands to test a bed at home. Try it for at least three weeks for your body to adjust.

• If you share the bed, prioritise motion isolation so you aren’t disturbed by a restless partner.

• Remember to consider the importance of a sturdy, quality bed frame. Best beds provide critical support.

• Start firmer than you expect. You can add a topper later to get a feel of a soft mattress.

• Check for certifications like CertiPUR-US that validate durability and performance.

• Compare shipping, returns, warranties and white glove delivery policies before purchasing the best mattress for back pain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is an orthopaedic memory foam mattress good?

An orthopaedic memory foam mattress is suitable for aligning the spine and relieving pressure points that cause pain. Memory foam contours to the shape of the body for personalised back support.

Which is the best orthopaedic memory foam mattress for back pain?

The best orthopaedic mattress in India for back pain is a high-density foam that contours to the body’s shape while providing firm support for proper spinal alignment.

Which memory foam is good for back pain?

Memory foam with a high density is often good for back pain, as it cradles the body to reduce pressure points. Orthopaedic mattress moulds to the body’s natural contours.

What are the disadvantages of sleeping on an orthopaedic mattress?

Some disadvantages of orthopaedic memory foam or latex mattresses are they can feel very firm at first, retain heat, and have an odour when new. Give it time to break in for comfort.

Is memory foam safe for sleeping?

Memory foam is generally considered safe for sleeping, though some have concerns about chemicals used in production. A Latex mattress with CertiPUR-US foam is made without toxic chemicals.

What is the average orthopaedic bed price?

The average price of an orthopaedic bed from the best mattress brands ranges from ₹ 5,500 to ₹ 55,000. Orthopaedic beds cost more than regular mattresses due to their ergonomic design and therapeutic features.

