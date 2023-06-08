10 Best Online Mattress in India. Expert Tips & Review

June 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

With over 30 online mattress brands in India, choosing the best one can be tough. But don’t worry! Our team has done the hard work for you. We’ve checked out many of these online mattress brands, looking at things like how well the mattress supports you, how comfortable it is, how it handles heat, and what other customers say. We’re here to help you find the best online mattress in India. Trust us; you’re reading the most detailed review guide out there!

55% of Indian respondents say they prefer purchasing a mattress online because of convenience, wider selection, competitive pricing, and the ability to research and compare products. (Source - Indian Sleep Products Foundation Survey 2023)

We thoroughly reviewed various online mattress brands, such as memory foam mattresses and 100% natural latex mattresses, to present the best beds. Our recommendation is the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress, considered the gold standard for orthopaedic mattresses, and we have a few more suggestions. Read on for more.

About the Reviewer Sandhya Ravi is an expert on home furnishings and décor, focusing on products that enhance sleep quality. She has over a decade of experience in the field, and her team is passionate about helping people find the perfect bed. They carefully test each mattress for 10-15 days, assessing it in great detail based on technical specifications and user feedback.

Mattress Testing Methodology Our testing facility assigns one mattress to each product testing expert for 10-15 days of testing. We use the following criteria to evaluate mattresses: Pressure relief - How well the mattress provides targeted pressure support. Motion isolation - How well the mattress absorbs and isolates motion. Durability - The mattress’s construction and material to gauge its durability and resistance to wear and tear. Temperature regulation - How well the mattress can dissipate heat and regulate temperature. Off-gassing - Any unpleasant odours or chemical emissions from the bed. Trial period - The availability and terms of a trial period. Customer feedback - Customer reviews and feedback to gain insights into their experiences.

Our Top Pick for The Best Online Mattress

Our expert product reviewers have unanimously rated the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress as the best online mattress in India. It offers a luxurious and supportive sleeping surface for all body types. The 100% natural latex construction provides a comfortable and responsive feel, while the 7-zone orthopaedic design offers targeted support for the back and neck.

Best Online Mattress in India - Overview of Our Top Picks Best Orthopedic Online Mattress - Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress Best Premium Online Mattress - Sunday Latex Plus Mattress Best Low-Priced Online Mattress - Flo Ergo™ Mattress Best Spring Mattress - Peps Spring Koil Mattress Best Rubberized Coir Mattress - Kurlon Spinekare Mattress Best Budget-Friendly Online Mattress - Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Research Tip Sustainable products are in high demand. More than 70% of Indian consumers are willing to pay more for environment-friendly products, suggesting a growing awareness of the importance of sustainability. (Source - CBRE)

Best Online Mattress – Detailed Review

1. Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress (Hybrid mattress)

The Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is our recommendation for the best online bed. It has world-class orthopaedic support but is budget-friendly. It scored highest in the edge support and pressure relief test. Our experts with chronic back pain experienced significant relief with this mattress, thanks to its medium-firm feel. It provides good cushioning for back and side sleepers without being too soft. We highly recommend this mattress to anyone seeking an inexpensive, durable back or neck pain solution.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75-density Latex foam on top of 1 inch of Memory foam (for cool comfort) + 5 inches layer of HR foam at the bottom for orthopaedic support

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - Certified 100% organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Certifications - LGA for Latex, GOTS & Oeko Tex

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Very good; No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness - 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What We Liked?

Our testers with back pain found this mattress to be highly relieving thanks to the 5-zone ortho design that provides targeted support for individuals weighing up to 120 kg.

Our pressure relief test finds that the combination of natural latex, memory, and HR foam provides pressure relief and contouring for a comfortable sleep experience. It also scored well on our motion isolation test.

We noticed no harmful odours or off-gassing upon unpacking. Natural latex and certified organic cotton make this mattress safe and eco-friendly.

What Can Be Improved?

We find this mattress heavy, which can be a challenge when trying to adjust or clean the mattress.

Although the mattress is only available on the Sunday website, their excellent customer support makes up for it.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Senior Product Tester, Vivek Purohit, who suffers from chronic back pain, says, “I found the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress exceptional in contouring and support. It relieved my pain and provided a comfortable night’s sleep during testing.”

2. Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

The Sunday Latex Plus mattress is our top choice if you want a luxurious, soft mattress with excellent back support. It is made with 100% natural latex and feels incredibly comfortable, providing a refreshing sleep experience like a 5-star hotel bed. Its 7-zone orthopaedic design offers proper back support. We recommend this mattress to anyone looking for an entirely natural product that doesn’t compromise comfort and support.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam (for cooling comfort) on top of 8 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (75 density) for ortho support

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - Soft and breathable 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover

Certifications - LGA certification for Latex; GOTS & Oeko-Tex for Fabric

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation - No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 12-14 years (up to 20 years if you take good care)

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 24,999 to 51,999

Firmness - 5 out of 10, i.e., Medium-firm; Perfect ILD (Indentation Load Deflection)

What We Liked?

Our testers with back pain reported some relief after sleeping on this mattress. The 7-zone natural latex foam provided targeted support, and our pressure test showed that it offers the ideal balance of softness and support.

This mattress was delivered to us in its non-compressed form, ready for immediate use. Hence, its quality and durability remain uncompromised.

Our motion isolation test showed that a water glass on the mattress remained undisturbed, proving its excellent motion isolation. Perfect for couples who want a peaceful sleep experience.

What Can Be Improved?

We find this mattress heavy due to the use of 100% latex with a density of 75. However, you can easily store it under a bed or in a hydraulic compartment.

Our mattress-buying expert finds the pricing of this mattress to be competitive, but some may still find it high. We recommend the Sunday Ortho Latex model if you want a more affordable option.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Product Testing Head, Sudhir Goswami, says, “The Sunday Latex Plus mattress gives me a feeling of a luxurious and comfortable bed. It’s breathable and provides excellent support throughout the mattress. If you enjoy 5-star hotel beds, you will love this mattress.”

Research Tip Choosing a mattress that provides proper support and pressure relief is vital to avoid back pain. A right orthopaedic mattress can reduce back pain by 62.8% and stiffness by 58.4%. (Source - NLM)

3. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit is known for its affordable mattresses, and the Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is one of their most budget-friendly options. Thanks to its memory and responsive foam combination, it has a soft feel, making it suitable for people who enjoy sinking into their beds. However, our testers say it’s unsuitable for people with back pain, as it does not provide enough support in the back and neck.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Memory foam on top of 1 inch of Responsive Foam + 4 inches layer of HR foam at the bottom

Thickness - 5, 6, 8, 10 inches

Top Cover - GSM spun knitted fabric removable zippered cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial period - 100-day trial

Compression - Yes, vacuum pressed and packed in a roll-pack black bag.

Partner Disturbance - Pretty average

Typical Life - 8-10 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range - INR 6,690 to 20,249

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What We Liked?

Our young testers found the mattress cosy and comfortable, thanks to its softness and sink.

The mattress is available in multiple thicknesses and sizes to fit your preferences and requirements.

This affordable mattress is available on almost all e-commerce platforms, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious individuals.

What Can Be Improved?

Our pressure test found this mattress too soft and lacking edge support, leading to uncomfortable sinking and increased back or neck pain for heavier individuals.

The mattress is compressed for packaging, which impacts its durability. It had yet to regain its original shape after three days of unpacking entirely.

The mattress did not perform well in our motion isolation test, and it may disturb sleep for couples or those sensitive to movement.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Product Tester, Shanaya Naidu, says, “I find this Wakefit mattress cosy and comfortable, but it’s too soft and doesn’t provide enough support for my back pain. If you have discomfort in your shoulders, lower back, neck, or hips, I suggest choosing a firmer mattress.”

4. Kurlon Spinekare Mattress

The Kurlon Spinekare mattress is crafted with a unique blend of bonded foam and rubberised coir. Our pressure test found it moderately firm, suitable for individuals up to 100 kg who prefer medium cushioning without sacrificing much support. It also scored well in our motion isolation test. However, it is one of the most expensive mattresses on our list. You can get a 100% natural mattress like the Sunday Latex Plus for a similar price.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Memory foam and 1 inch of Coir layer on top of 2 inches of Bonded foam + 3 inches of Rubberized coir

Thickness - 7 inches

Top Cover - Polar fleece grey Tapestry

Warranty - 5-year warranty

Trial period - Not available

Compression - Not compressed

Typical Life - 5-7 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, and King sizes

Price range - INR 23,499 to 60,499

Firmness - 4 out of 10, Moderately Firm

What We Liked?

This flippable mattress is heavy and requires effort to flip, but it also extends its lifespan and reduces wear and tear.

The mattress was delivered to us non-compressed, contributing to its estimated 30% longer lifespan than other compressed mattresses.

Our firmness test rated this moderately firm mattress a 4 out of 10. It’s a good choice for side sleepers who don’t experience back or neck pain.

What Can Be Improved?

Our pressure test found that coir mattresses sag more often than memory or latex foam mattresses, which affects their comfort and support in the long run.

Kurlon offers a relatively shorter 5-year warranty and no trial period, unlike other online mattress brands that offer a 10-year warranty and a trial period.

Our testers found that this mattress has poor airflow, leading to discomfort for hot sleepers or those in hot, humid climates

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Mattress Expert, Sudhir Bawa, says, “The Kurlon Spinekare feels like a basic foam mattress. You’ll feel adequate support if you’re a slightly overweight individual like me (about 80-100 kg). I wish the breathability of this mattress were better so that I could use it for a longer time without sweating at night.”

5. Flo Ergo™ Mattress

Flo is one of the newest online D2C mattress brands on our list, and their Flo Ergo mattress is one of the most competitively priced options available, and it competes directly with the Wakefit mattress in terms of price. This flippable mattress has a soft top layer and a moderately firm bottom layer, making it a good choice for children, couples, or anyone who wants a plush, sink-in feeling. However, people with pain should avoid it.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Memory Foam on top of 4 inches of Flo Responsive Foam with a 0.5-inch transition layer in the middle

Thickness - 4, 6, 8, 10 inches

Top Cover - Cashmere fabric, zippered cover with aloe vera gel infused

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial period - 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Yes, vacuum packed and sealed in a capsule.

Typical Life - 8-10 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range - INR 5,360 to 25,272

Firmness - 6 out of 10 on top, 9 out of 10 on bottom

What We Liked?

This flippable mattress with dual firmness is a definite advantage. Our testers weigh:

a. Less than 80 kg found both sides comfortable.

b. Between 80 - 100 kg found the top layer soft and the bottom layer supportive.

c. Above 100 kg found both sides too soft, resulting in a sinking feeling.

Our testing team found minimal sweating on both sides of this mattress, thanks to its 3D Air-Flo™ cooling technology.

What Can Be Improved?

This mattress performed decently in our motion isolation test for individuals but less effectively for couples or those with children.

Our pressure test shows that the edges of this mattress are soft and do not provide enough support for people who sleep or sit near the edges.

Compressed and delivered vacuum-packed in a capsule, which affects its durability by almost 30%.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Product Tester, Ritika Sabharwal, says, “I’ve tested both sides of this flippable Flo Ergo mattress. The top layer is soft, and I feel like I’m sinking too deep into it. The bottom layer is moderately firm but feels soft and cushioning around my shoulders and hips, which could cause back pain with regular use.”

Myth Debunker Many believe online mattresses are lower quality, uncomfortable, and not durable. However, experts have dispelled these myths and found that online mattresses are as high quality, comfortable, and durable as traditional ones.

6. SleepyCat Original Mattress

The SleepyCat Original mattress is known for being both luxurious and affordable, but luxury and affordability rarely go hand-in-hand. A superior product will always command a premium price. The bed is comfortable and is a good option for stomach sleepers who are average or slightly overweight (about 100 kg). Our testers also found the edge support to be good. However, better back support would be a significant improvement.

Mattress specifications

Material - 1 inch of Memory Foam on top of 4 inches of HD foam with a 1 inch of AFT layer in the middle

Thickness - 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - SoftTouch Bamboo Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover

Warranty - 10-years

Trial Period - 100-nights

Compression - Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion Isolation - Average

Typical Life - 8-10 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 8,499 to INR 22,099

Firmness - 6 out of 10, Medium Firm

What We Liked?

The mattress comes in attractive, secure, lightweight packaging with impressive attention to detail, and it is easy to handle and set up.

Our stomach-sleeping testers found the mattress comfortable, with a cushion-like surface and moderate support.

The edge support is solid and stable, with no significant sinkage or instability, which is helpful for people who like to sit or sleep near the edge of the bed.

What Can Be Improved?

Our testing team found moderate pressure while lying on their side and back. We recommend a firmer mattress for better pressure relief and support.

The mattress was delivered compressed in a box, which affects its durability, and it did not fully recover to its original shape after two days of unboxing.

The mattress scored decently in our motion isolation test for solo sleepers, but couples will find it challenging.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Mattress Buying Consultant, Navin Mandal, says, “The SleepyCat mattress is not as firm as other mattresses on this list, but it still provides good support for the neck and hips. I didn’t sink too deep when I slept on it. However, the back support could be better.”

7. Peps Spring Koil Mattress

The Peps Spring Koil mattress is the only spring mattress on our list. It is a good option for people allergic to memory foam or latex or who prefer the feel of a traditional spring mattress. The mattress has Bonnel springs, which provide a bouncy feel. Our pressure test found this mattress softer, making it suitable for people under 80 kg. The spring layers allow unrestricted airflow, making it a good option for people who prefer to sleep cool.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 5.9 inches of Bonnel Spring unit with a layer of Polyurethane and Rebonded foam for added cushioning

Thickness - 5, 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - PE/PP Iron Resistant Woven Fabric

Warranty - Up to 5-year warranty

Trial Period - Not available

Compression - Not compressed

Temperature Regulation - Good

Typical Life - 5-7 years

Sizes - Single, Twin, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 7,447 to 38,666

Firmness - 4.5 out of 10, Medium-Soft but Bouncy

What We Liked?

Peps do not compress their mattresses during delivery to prevent damage to the spring structure, which will help to retain its durability in the long run.

Our testers found that the spring structure allows for good air circulation, keeping the mattress cool and making it an ideal choice for hot sleepers.

The mattress passed our pressure test with even weight distribution, so you’ll feel supported no matter where you sleep.

What Can Be Improved?

Peps mattress’ lack of a trial period and short warranty of 5 years may discourage potential buyers looking for a long-term investment.

This mattress ranked poor in our motion isolation test due to its bouncy nature, which can lead to sleep disturbances for couples sharing a bed.

Our pressure relief test showed that the mattress does not offer targeted pressure support, which may concern people with back pain or who need back support while sleeping.

From Our Mattress Testing Expert

Our Product Expert, Ravindra More, says, “I’m not a fan of spring mattresses, and this mattress is too soft and bouncy and doesn’t relieve my back pain. However, this is a good option for people who want a spring mattress. The Bonnel spring construction is more durable and breathable than other spring mattresses we’ve tested.”

Online Mattress: Buyers Guide

Benefits of Buying a Mattress Online vs Buying a Mattress In-Store

Gone are the days of traditional mattress shopping woes, as the online marketplace has emerged as a haven for sleep enthusiasts. Buying a mattress online offers several benefits worth considering:

Convenience - Buying a mattress online is convenient. You can browse various options, compare prices, read reviews, and gather information from home without visiting multiple stores or dealing with pushy salespeople.

Extensive Options - Online mattress brands offer more variety of mattresses than brick-and-mortar stores, with different materials, thicknesses, and sizes to suit different preferences and budgets. This makes it more likely that you will find the perfect mattress.

Competitive Pricing - Online mattress brands can offer more competitive pricing than physical stores because they have lower overhead costs. This allows them to provide better deals and discounts, making online mattress purchases more cost-effective.

Trial and Return Policy - Online mattress brands offer generous trial periods and flexible return policies, so you can try the mattress at home and return it for a full refund if it doesn’t meet your needs. This provides peace of mind and the option to change your decision.

Transparency - Customer reviews and ratings on online marketplaces like Amazon can help you decide when buying a mattress. These reviews can provide helpful information about comfort, durability, and overall satisfaction.

How to Choose an Online Mattress

Before you buy a mattress online, it is crucial to consider your specific body type, personal preferences, and any existing medical conditions. Here are some factors to keep in mind:

Side sleepers - Look for a medium-soft to medium mattress that relieves pressure and supports proper spinal alignment.

Look for a medium-soft to medium mattress that relieves pressure and supports proper spinal alignment. Back sleepers - Choose a medium-firm mattress that supports the spine’s natural curve.

Choose a medium-firm mattress that supports the spine’s natural curve. Stomach sleepers - Use a firm mattress to maintain spinal alignment and prevent sagging.

Use a firm mattress to maintain spinal alignment and prevent sagging. Allergic people - Select a hypoallergenic mattress with materials like latex or memory foam with certifications like CertiPUR-US or OEKO-TEX.

Select a hypoallergenic mattress with materials like latex or memory foam with certifications like CertiPUR-US or OEKO-TEX. People with back/neck pain - Consider a medium to medium-firm mattress with good support and pressure relief to alleviate pain.

Medical conditions - If you have any medical conditions, you may need to consider a specific type of mattress. Talk to your doctor or a sleep specialist to get recommendations.

Types of Mattresses You Can Buy Online

When shopping for an online mattress, you have various options, each with unique characteristics and benefits. The most popular online mattress types include:

Latex Foam

• Latex mattresses are made from natural or synthetic latex foam, providing a supportive and responsive sleep surface.

• Best for individuals seeking a durable and eco-friendly mattress with excellent pressure relief.

Memory Foam

• Memory foam mattresses comprise polyurethane or viscoelastic foam that contours the body, offering exceptional support and comfort.

• Ideal for those who desire body-conforming cushioning and pressure point relief.

Innerspring

• Innerspring mattresses feature a support core composed of metal coils, which provide sturdy support and a responsive feel.

• Suitable for individuals who prefer a traditional, bouncy mattress with good airflow.

Hybrid

• Hybrid mattresses combine the benefits of different materials, typically combining innerspring coils with foam or latex layers.

• Great for those who want a balanced mattress with the support of coils and the comfort of foam or latex.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How much does an online mattress cost?

A. The cost of an online mattress varies depending on the brand, size, type, and features. However, online beds are generally more affordable than traditional ones. You can find a good quality mattress online for as low as INR 5,000, while some mattresses cost upwards of INR 50,000.

Q. Which online mattress is good for back pain?

A. Choose a mattress with good support and proper spinal alignment for back pain. Memory or latex foam mattress is often recommended for back pain sufferers, as they relieve pressure and conform to the body.

Q. How long do online mattresses last?

A. The lifespan of an online mattress varies depending on quality, materials, usage, and care. On average, a well-maintained bed can last 8-10 years, while some high-quality mattresses may last even longer.

Q. Which online mattress is good, spring or foam?

A. Choosing between a spring or foam mattress depends on personal preference and individual needs. Spring mattresses are typically more affordable and offer more support. In contrast, foam mattresses generally are more comfortable and provide better pressure relief.

