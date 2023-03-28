10 Best Latex Mattresses in India - Natural & Dunlop

March 28, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

If you’re searching for a new latex mattress in India, the array of options from renowned brands, such as the technically superior Sunday Mattresses or more traditional MM Foam. However, the question remains: How can you pick the optimal one based on your unique requirements?

Our team of experts, led by Sandhya Ravi, has thoroughly tested each mattress and included actual pictures from the lab. The article might take about 10 mins to read, but it would be an excellent investment of your time to select the best natural latex mattress in India. So, grab a cup of tea and settle for some informative reading.

About the Reviewer Sandhya Ravi is an expert on home furnishing and decor, especially products that enhance sleep quality. Sandhya and her team’s in-depth field experience of over ten years allow them to evaluate beds on technical specs and user experience.

Mattress Testing Methodology 1. Our team members tested each mattress for 15 days and assessed various aspects. 2. We analysed reviews on Google and Amazon. 3. Check for optimal support for the back and neck. 4. Material Quality: Natural materials over petrochemical foams. 5. Durability. 6. Compression: We look for a non-compressed mattress for longer life. 7. Trial Period: Brands such as Sunday mattress offer 100 nights of return. 8. Services: Customer experience, transparency of return and warranty policies. So, what is our top pick?

Sunday Latex Plus mattress - the undisputed winner in every test we conducted. Sunday Latex mattresses are made from 75-density 100% natural latex foam and organic cotton fabric. It provides unrivalled plush comfort and supports akin to those offered by a 5-star hotel mattress but with fantastic back support. In addition, their transparent pricing, 100-night trial, and straightforward refund policy allow you to try out their products confidently.

Myth Debunker People mistakenly believe that Latex mattresses are too firm and only suitable for people with back or neck pain. The truth is that Latex mattresses come in various firmness levels to suit different preferences. Most Latex mattresses are medium-firm, which is the best for comfort and back support (as per research).

Best Latex Mattresses in India - A Comprehensive Overview of Our Top Picks

We have compiled a list of our top picks for latex mattresses based on thorough evaluations by experts, customer feedback, and the overall value they offer.

Our Top Latex Mattress Picks Best Luxury & Back Support - Sunday’s Latex Plus Mattress Best Value for money - Sunday’s Ortho Latex Mattress Best Hybrid Latex Mattress - Sleepycat’s Hybrid Latex Mattress Best Pinnacle Dunlop Latex Mattress – MM Foam Latex Mattress Low-cost Mattress - Wakefit’s Latex Mattress

A closer Look at the Best Latex Mattresses in India

1. Sunday 100% Natural Latex Plus mattress

The first mattress on our list is the Sunday Latex Plus mattress, which we have identified as the crème de la crème of all latex mattresses available in India.

This luxurious mattress provides superior support and comfort, guaranteeing a good night’s rest. Not to mention, it’s crafted from natural latex imported from Belgium, making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious customers who appreciate the significance of sustainable living. Additionally, the Sunday Latex Plus mattress is available at an affordable price, adding to its appeal. But what makes it stand out are the countless positive reviews from satisfied customers who laud its durability, supreme comfort, and environmentally friendly features.

Mattress specifications

Material: 100% Natural latex specially imported from Belgium

Thickness: 8 inches

Layers: 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam (for cooler comfort) on top of 8 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (75 density) for ortho support.

Top Cover: Soft and breathable 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover to sleep cool during hot summers.

Certifications: LGA certification for Latex; GOTS & Oeko Tex for Fabric

Warranty: 10-year

Trial period: a 100-night risk-free trial

Shipping: Across India

Compressed: Not compressed. So, it lasts 30% longer than compressed mattresses.

Motion isolation: High

Temperature Regulation: Best in the category

Suitability: Suitable even for severely overweight (140 kg) people

Typical life: 12-14 years (up to 20 years if you take good care)

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King and Custom sizes

Price range: 24,999 to 51,999

Firmness: 5 out of 10, i.e., Medium-firm; Perfect ILD (Indentation Load Deflection)

What we liked

Comfort: Perfect balance of softness and firmness. I could move around quickly during the night without sinking into the mattress.

Doesn’t trap heat: We tested this mattress in sweltering and humid conditions and found it remained cool when I lay on it.

Non-compressed: This mattress arrived non-compressed and hence had a longer life.

Odorless: This mattress had no chemical smell upon initial testing, thanks to its all-natural materials.

Support: Our testing showed excellent back support, even for an overweight person. Suitable for side sleepers, tummy and back sleepers.

What can be improved

Pricing: This mattress is reasonably priced among high-end mattresses, but those looking for a more budget-friendly option may consider the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress.

Delivery: Sunday mattresses have the fastest delivery time. However, the uncompressed bed may be inconvenient at the time of delivery. However, their delivery staff were efficient.

Overall recommendation

Overall, the Sunday Latex Plus Mattress is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a luxurious 5-star, comfortable, eco-friendly, high-quality, supportive mattress. While it may be a bit expensive, the benefits of natural imported Belgian latex and its durability make it worth the investment.

2. Sunday Ortho Latex mattress (Hybrid Mattress)

The Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress is an affordable option that still provides the comfort and quality benefits of a high-end natural latex mattress. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the Sunday Latex Plus Mattress, it still boasts three layers of natural latex, memory foam, and High Resiliency (HR) foam that offer a healthier and eco-friendlier sleeping experience. The firm feels it is ideal for those who want more support, and the natural latex conforms to your body for targeted pressure relief.

Mattress Specifications

Material: Hybrid mattress of Natural latex + Memory Foam + High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness: 8 inches

Layers: 3 layers (a 2-inch top layer of 70-density Latex, a 1-inch middle layer of Memory foam, the 5-inch bottom layer of HR foam)

Top Cover: Certified organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Certifications: LGA for Latex, GOTS & Oeko Tex

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Not compressed for a 30% longer lifespan than compressed mattresses

Partner Disturbance: No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation: Best in the category

Suitability: For individuals weighing up to 120 kg

Typical life: 10-12 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness: 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What we liked

Comfort: Ideal balance of comfort and support for relief from back and neck pain for any sleeping position.

Non-compressed: Immediately ready for use, with a 30% longer lifespan than compressed mattresses.

Odourless/off-gassing: No chemical smell upon initial testing due to all-natural materials.

Edge support: It is one of the best we have encountered.

Support: Five-zone ortho design provides optimal support for various body parts. Suitable for side sleepers, tummy and back sleepers.

What can be improved

Delivery: Fast delivery but may be inconvenient for high-rise residents or those needing assistance.

Overall recommendation

I highly recommend the Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress to anyone looking for a comfortable, affordable, supportive mattress. If you suffer from back or neck pain, the orthopaedic design will help you keep your spine aligned, alleviating pain and discomfort. And even if you don’t have any specific issues, the natural latex material provides a level of comfort that is hard to beat.

Myth Debunker Some companies make you believe that compressing a latex mattress to pack it into a box doesn’t affect its durability. The truth is that compression is done using 25 tons of force, which may reduce the mattress’s life by up to 30%. We recommend that a mattress is not compressed.

3. MM Foam Eco Rest Mattress (100% Organic Natural Latex)

MM Foam is India’s oldest natural latex mattress brand in India. This Eco Rest mattress by MM foam is made of natural latex, offering a soft support that helps enhance blood circulation. Ideal for individuals looking for a plush bed with a slight sinking-in feel. Plus, the foam is moulded and not sliced, which increases the durability of this mattress.

Mattress specifications

Material: Natural Latex Foam

Thickness: 5 inches – 10 inches

Top Cover: Cotton

Certifications: Foam Complies with BIS Specification IS 1741-1960 and carries an ISI mark.

Warranty: 5 years

Trial Period: No

Shipping: Free

Motion Isolation / Partner Disturbance: Average

Suitability: Good for average-weight individuals who prefer a soft mattress, not suitable for people with back or neck pain issues

Typical Life: 5-10 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King & Custom

Price Range: INR 28,620 to INR 70,000

Firmness: 4 out of 10, i.e., soft mattress

What we liked

Soft mattresses are ideal for lightweight individuals but are not recommended for heavyweight or orthopaedic requirements. It may take time to adjust if used to firm mattresses.

Average support, with softness leading to sinking and insufficient full-body support. MM Foam Hardcore mattress offers better firmness and support.

What can be improved

They are a great brand, almost as good as the Sunday brand. However, their prices are double that of Sunday.

Motion isolation is compromised due to softness; Not suitable for motion-sensitive sleepers.

The non-removable top cover presents a hygiene challenge and reduces the mattress’s lifespan.

A 5-year warranty is offered, less than the average 10-year warranty in the market, indicating lower confidence in the durability and potential additional expenses for customers.

Overall recommendation

Overall, the MM Foam Eco Rest Mattress is an excellent choice for individuals who prefer a soft and plush mattress, especially if you’re lightweight. However, it may not be suitable for heavier individuals, people with back or orthopaedic issues or those who desire a firm surface. Plus, the non-removable cover and shorter warranty are drawbacks to consider.

4. Sleepycat Hybrid Latex mattress

Sleepycat is one of the newer mattress brands in the Indian market. Sleepycat Hybrid Latex mattress is affordable for those who wish to avoid spending a bank on their beds (like Wakefit 7-zone Latex mattress). This mattress is more suitable for people who prefer a firm sleeping surface that helps alleviate stress on the spine and reduce back pain.

Mattress specifications

Material: Latex Foam + Memory Foam + High-Density Foam

Thickness: 6” and 8”

Layers: 3 layers, including 1” latex foam for firm support, 1” memory foam for motion transfer control, and 4/6” high-density foam for stability.

Top Cover: Breathable Bamboo Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover with a honeycomb pattern.

Warranty: 10-years

Trial Period: 100-nights

Shipping: Free shipping

Compression: Yes, rolled and packed in a box. It takes 24-48 hours to regain shape.

Motion Isolation: Average

Suitability: Ideal for those with orthopaedic needs

Typical Life: 10 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price Range: INR 9,349 to INR 19,549

Firmness: 7/10, firmer than most latex mattresses

What we liked

Comfortable: Offers a firm yet comfortable feel. Suitable for average to slightly overweight individuals.

Attractive Packaging: Comes in contemporary packaging for safe delivery and easy handling.

Lightweight: Easy to move around, a plus for those frequently changing their bed’s position.

Supportive: 5-zone orthopaedic design offers full-body support for heavier individuals.

What can be improved

Average Motion Isolation: Not ideal for light sleepers or those who share the bed with a partner who moves a lot.

Soft Edges: Edges are too soft and may not be suitable for those who sleep on the mattress’s edge.

Delayed Recovery: It takes over 48 hours to regain shape after being compressed, and some minor bumps may remain in the centre, making sleeping uncomfortable.

Overall recommendation

Overall, the Sleepycat Hybrid Latex Mattress is a good option for people looking for an affordable and modern hybrid Latex mattress. However, average motion isolation and the need to wait for the bed to decompress are areas for improvement. Nevertheless, the mattress’s lightweight nature and modern packaging make it an attractive option for people who value convenience and aesthetics over comfort.

5. Wakefit Latex Mattress (Hybrid)

For those who are just starting their career or are looking for a budget-friendly option, the Wakefit Latex Mattress is worth considering. While it may not provide the same level of luxurious comfort and support as the above two Sunday mattresses, it still offers decent support and pressure relief considering its pricing.

Mattress specifications

Material: Latex + Memory Foam + High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness: 6”, 8”, 10”

Layers: 3 layers including 1” Latex (air circulation and support), 1” Memory Foam (contours to body shape), and 4” HR foam (firmness and support)

Top Cover: Premium quality high GSM spun knitted fabric removable zipper cover

Certifications: Oeko-Tex 100 Certified (fabric) and Euro Latex Certified (foam)

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: 100-day trial

Shipping: Free shipping

Compression: Yes, compressed, rolled, and packed in a box, reducing its life by almost 30%; it requires 24-48 hours to regain shape.

Typical life: 10 years based on the warranty offered by the brand

Sizes: Single, Diwan, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price range: 7,777 to 23,797

Firmness: Medium-firm (5 out of 10) and bouncy, more on the softer side (suitable for all ages, but individuals with back pain should avoid it)

What we liked

An affordable option, excellent for those on a tight budget

2Wide range of sizes, including custom sizes

What can be improved

It feels soft when lying on it, compromising support for individuals who prefer firmness or have a back spine or joint pain

Softness compromises motion isolation, making it unsuitable for people sensitive to partner movement

Lacks certifications from organisations such as LGA or GOTS, which may raise concerns for health-conscious buyers

Compression reduces durability by up to 30%, and the mattress takes over 48 hours to regain its original shape fully

After unboxing, it has a rubbery pungent smell that may last several days, which can be concerning for individuals sensitive to smells.

Overall recommendation

Overall, I recommend this Wakefit Latex Mattress to anyone on a budget or who wants to spend less on a new mattress. While it may not be the most luxurious option, it still provides good support and comfort, considering its pricing. For others, I’d recommend spending more and going with a better option, like the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress, for better comfort and support.

6. Springtek 100% Natural Latex Dunlop Mattress

Springtek 100% Natural Latex Dunlop Mattress may be a better choice than Wakefit Latex mattress for those prioritising comfort, support, and hygiene over pricing. This mattress is made of pin-core Dunlop latex, suitable for people who prefer a medium-firm sleeping surface. Unlike memory foam, you will experience a limited amount of sinking, a decent option for back pain relief.

Mattress specifications

Material: Pincore Dunlop Latex (Comfort Layer) + Memory Foam + HR Foam (Base layer)

Thickness: 6” and 8”

Layers: 3 (0.8” Latex, 0.7” Memory Foam, 4.2” Pure HD and HR Foam)

Top Cover: 100% organic cotton

Certifications: OEKO-TEX®, USDA Organic, GOLS Organic, eco-INSTITUT®

Warranty: 11 years

Trial Period: 101 Nights

Compressed: Yes, it regains shape in 24-48 hours; it potentially has less life due to compression.

Motion Isolation: Moderate

Suitability: Ideal for couples, back/stomach sleepers, tall/large combination sleepers

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom sizes

• Price Range: INR 23,605 to INR 83,575

• Firmness: 6.5 out of 10

What we liked

Offers decent back support for those with back pain who prefer a firm mattress

It comes in a range of sizes, including custom sizes

What can be improved

Delivery: The compressed packaging reduces the mattress’s durability and takes over 48 hours to regain its original shape fully

Motion isolation is moderate and may not be suitable for light sleepers who are easily disturbed by movement

Distinct rubber odour upon unboxing, which may not be ideal for those with sensitivities or allergies to smells

Pricing: The mattress may feel overpriced compared to the features it offers.

Overall recommendation

We recommend the Springtek Latex mattress for those seeking a plush, medium-soft mattress. However, to ensure customer satisfaction, specific issues such as durability, pungent smell, and support for heavier individuals must be addressed if you’re willing to spend this much on a mattress. Given the circumstances, the Sunday Latex Plus or Sunday Ortho Latex mattresses may be better.

7. Morning Owl Extra Firm Orthopedic Latex Mattress

Morning Owl is a relatively new age brand on the market, having launched in 2018, focusing on establishing a presence in the Indian market with their latex mattresses and pillows. They offer beds in 3 firmness ranges: soft, medium firm and extra firm. The one that we tested here is the extra firm one. This option is ideal for those who prefer a firmer sleeping surface or individuals with neck or back pain issues, as it provides ample support for the body.

Mattress Specifications

Material: Natural Dunlop Latex Foam + Tencel Fabric

Thickness: 4”, 6”, and 8”

Layers: 3 layers - Thin organic cotton top layer for moisture regulation, 4/6/8 inches of natural latex middle layer for support

Top Cover: Tencel fabric, not comparable to Organic cotton fabric

Certifications: Foam - Eco-INSTITUT and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified

Warranty: 10 years

Trial period: 100 Nights on the Morning Owl website, 30 Days on Amazon

Shipping: Free

Compressed: Yes; it reduces life by almost 30% and takes over 24 hours to regain shape.

Motion isolation: Good

Suitability: Suitable for all, beneficial for heavy primary weight individuals and those with back pain issues

Typical life: 10 years based on warranty

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: ₹28,499 - ₹1,04,999

Firmness: 9 out of 10; Extra Firm

What We Liked

Comfort: Provides excellent comfort and support for those with back issues and orthopaedic needs, although it may feel too firm for some.

Support: Extra firmness prevents sinking and offers excellent full-body support, making it ideal for those with orthopaedic needs.

Motion isolation: Good motion isolation ensures minimum disruption while sleeping, even with a partner who moves around.

What can be Improved

Weight: It may be too heavy for those who need to change the position of their bed frequently.

Price: On the higher end of the price spectrum than most mattresses.

Trial period: The trial period is shorter when purchased through Amazon.

Traps heat: Not suitable for people residing in hot and humid regions.

The convenience of the compressed delivery reduces durability (up to 30%) and takes over 24 hours to regain its original shape fully.

Overall recommendation

Overall, the Morning Owl Extra Firm Orthopedic Latex Mattress is an excellent choice for individuals with back or neck pain due to its high firmness and excellent full-body support. It’s a good investment if you are okay with spending more money. However, the Sunday Latex Plus mattress is worth considering for those looking for a more affordable option with similar features.

Things To Consider Before Purchasing the Best Latex Mattress in India: Buyers Guide

If you’re reading this, you’ve decided to switch to a latex mattress renowned for its incredible support and comfort levels. You must consider several factors before investing in a latex mattress in India, and here are some of the important ones!

Natural Latex vs Synthetic Latex vs Hybrid Latex mattress

1. Natural Latex mattress: A natural latex mattress is made from rubber tree sap, and manufacturers process the fluid into latex using Dunlop or Talalay. Natural latex mattresses are a popular choice as they are environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic, and durable. They are also an excellent option for those who prefer a firmer mattress.

2. Synthetic Latex mattress: Synthetic latex mattresses emulate natural latex but are made from petroleum-based materials, less durable and breathable than natural latex mattresses. Though they are cheaper, sleeping on synthetic latex mattresses can become uncomfortable due to their lack of breathability.

3. Hybrid Latex mattress: Hybrid latex mattresses combine natural and synthetic latex materials for comfort and support. These mattresses typically use a layer of natural latex on top for pressure relief with a synthetic latex, memory foam or coil support layer. They offer a balance of comfort and support but can be pricier than their artificial counterparts and less durable than natural latex mattresses.

Dunlop Latex Foam vs Talalay Latex Foam

Dunlop and Talalay are both latex foam mattresses, but they are made using slightly different processes.

1. Dunlop Latex Foam: Dunlop latex, produced using the traditional Dunlop process, is a natural, dense, and supportive mattress material. It offers a firmer feel due to the settling of sediments during manufacturing. Dunlop latex is eco-friendly, durable, and resistant to dust mites, mould, and mildew, making it an ideal choice for those seeking extra support and a health-conscious option.

2. Talalay Latex Foam: Talalay latex is created through a more complex process, resulting in a lighter, more consistent foam with a softer feel. This luxurious material offers excellent pressure relief and contouring properties, providing a cloud-like sleeping surface. While slightly less dense than Dunlop latex, Talalay still has impressive longevity and hypoallergenic and antimicrobial properties, making it a popular choice for those prioritising comfort.

Tips for caring for & maintaining your Latex Mattress

Here are some tips for caring for and maintaining your latex mattress:

1. Rotate Regularly: Rotate your latex mattress head-to-foot every 3-6 months to ensure even wear and prolong its lifespan.

2. Use a Mattress Protector: Shield your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens with a waterproof, breathable mattress protector.

3. Avoid Direct Sunlight: Keep your latex mattress away from prolonged exposure to direct sunlight to prevent damage and discolouration.

4. Spot Clean: Clean stains immediately with a mild detergent and a damp cloth, gently dabbing the affected area without saturating the mattress.

5. Ensure Proper Support: Use a sturdy bed frame or foundation to distribute your mattress’s weight and prevent sagging evenly.

6. Ventilate Regularly: Allow your mattress to breathe by periodically removing bed linens and minimising moisture disperses and odours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the main differences between Dunlop and Talalay latex?

A: Dunlop latex is denser and firmer, ideal for extra support. Talalay latex is softer, providing a plush feel and excellent pressure relief.

Q: Are latex mattresses hypoallergenic?

A: Yes, latex mattresses are hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, mould, and mildew, making them suitable for allergy sufferers.

Q: How long does a latex mattress last?

A: Latex mattresses can last up to 15-20 years with proper care, depending on usage, quality, and maintenance.

Q: Is a latex mattress suitable for all sleeping positions?

A: Latex mattresses offer support and pressure relief, catering to various sleeping positions with customisable firmness and thickness.

Q: How does a latex mattress compare to memory foam?

A: Latex mattresses provide a more responsive feel, offering a balance of comfort and support, while memory foam contours the body.

Q: What kind of foundation is suitable for a latex mattress?

A: Latex mattresses require a sturdy foundation, such as slatted bed frames, adjustable bases, or platform beds with solid support.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”