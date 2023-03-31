A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on children’s books

1 / 10 | April 2 is celebrated as International Children’s Book Day with events held all over the world to celebrate children’s literature. The date was chosen as it is the birthday of a Danish author who is best remembered for his stories for children. Who was this author who was inspired by his father reading Arabian Nights every night? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hans Christian Andersen SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Marie-Catherine d’Aulnoy was a countess and French writer who gained the reputation as a historian and recorder of tales from outside France. She popularised a certain term, which we associate with very young children. Her 1697 collection was called Les Contes des Fées. What is the English translation of this title? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fairy Tales SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | This particular phrase has been used since 1380. It is a stock sentence used to introduce a narrative of past events and is often used in children’s stories, fables and folklore. A modern usage of the sentence with slight variations has become very popular thanks to Star Wars films. What phrase is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Once upon a time’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | One of the most famous stories by the aforementioned author is about a young person willing to give up everything to find true love. In the original, the ending is tragic with the protagonist refusing to kill a prince, hence losing the chance to go back to her original life. A statue of this character was installed in Copenhagen to commemorate the author. Which story is this that recently had a Disney re-release? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Little Mermaid SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | This story is one of the most parodied in popular media as its central theme resounds till date. The theme is that illusion depends at least in part on self-deception on the part of those being deceived. The 1283 work Līlāvatīsāra by Jinaratna is one of the earliest such stories. What is the name of the story, which alludes to the object that causes all the trouble? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Emperor’s New Clothes SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | This original story revolves around the search for personal identity. It explores themes of belonging, isolation and togetherness, acceptance and kindness. Many coming-of-age movies have been inspired by this story. It is rumoured that this is based on the author’s own life, as he believed he was of royal lineage. What story is this, the Walt Disney adaptation of which won an Oscar in 1939? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Ugly Duckling SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | Set in China, this story follows the Emperor of China as he receives a book as a gift from the Emperor of Japan and in it discovers the existence of a bird that sings beautifully. He finally finds a real bird and to give it company, orders a mechanical version made, which leads to an unfortunate situation. The bird is a small passerine bird whose song has inspired many books and music. What is the name of the bird, which is also the book’s title? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Nightingale SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | This popular story is about a young woman who claims to be a royal and how a lady decides to test her claim by a test of sensitivity. One of the reasons this story is popular is because it shows optimism and hence is an inspiration for young children. What tiny food item does the lady place under 20 mattresses to test the princess? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A pea SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | Tommelise is a story of a tiny girl and her adventures with toads and moles before falling in love with a prince just her size. In the beginning, she emerges from a barleycorn flower presented to a childless woman by a witch. What does the woman name her (a reference to how small she was) which is the translation of ‘Tommelise’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thumbelina SHOW ANSWER