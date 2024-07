Colombo, July 9: On information received the Customs Preventive Officers boarded the German vessel “Schlesien” when she arrived at the Colombo harbour on Monday and from 19 cases falsely described as containing machinery parts they obtained one hundred rifles, 200 revolvers and a quantity of ammunition. Captain was fined Rs. 1,000 for not declaring cargo properly and the contraband was confiscated. The cargo was apparently consigned to Kobe, but its real destination was China.

