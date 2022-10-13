Videos

What is the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and NCR?

Year after year, the air quality in New Delhi and surrounding areas becomes national news, but for all the wrong reasons 

During winter, the air pollution becomes acute 

On October 5th, Delhi’s air quality further deteriorated and was recorded to be in the ‘poor’ category  

A revised action plan was created to fight the pollution in New Delhi and the National Capital Region 

What is the new plan to tackle pollution?   

On October 6th, the first stage of revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented  

Under this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will ask authorities in Delhi-NCR to enforce restrictions on polluting activities depending on the Air Quality Index, or AQI 

These restrictions are divided into four stages 

Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300,

 Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, 

Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 

and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450 


