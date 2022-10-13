What is the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and NCR?

A video on Delhi’s revised action plan to tackle pollution

A video on Delhi’s revised action plan to tackle pollution

Year after year, the air quality in New Delhi and surrounding areas becomes national news, but for all the wrong reasons

During winter, the air pollution becomes acute

On October 5th, Delhi’s air quality further deteriorated and was recorded to be in the ‘poor’ category

A revised action plan was created to fight the pollution in New Delhi and the National Capital Region

What is the new plan to tackle pollution?

On October 6th, the first stage of revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented

Under this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will ask authorities in Delhi-NCR to enforce restrictions on polluting activities depending on the Air Quality Index, or AQI

These restrictions are divided into four stages

Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300,

Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400,

Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450

and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450