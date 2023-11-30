Watch | Why is Argentina’s President-elect known as ‘El Loco’?

November 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Argentina’s new President, Javier Milei, on November 19 defeated left-wing rival Sergio Massa, in a victory that analysts have described as a “political earthquake” that sent tremors down Argentina’s socialist spine.

“Today begins the reconstruction of Argentina. Today begins the end of Argentina’s decline. The model of decadence has come to an end,” Mr. Milei said in his victory speech, to a rallying cry of “¡¡Qué se vayan todos!!” All of them must go. Them, being the ‘thieves’ in the political elite who have overseen the Latin American country’s worst economic crisis in four decades.

Far-right libertarian economist Javier Milei wants to reconfigure the government’s role, slash public spending and dollarise the economy, in response to Argentina’s worst economic crisis in a generation.

Read the full story here: Javier Milei | Argentina’s President of chaos

Reporting: Saumya Kalia

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das