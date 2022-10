A video on the making and legacy of the Vilachery dolls

Vilachery terracotta dolls are famous kolu idols from Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

They can be traced back to 1965. They are made using the soil from Vilachery kanmoi.

The idols range from as low as ₹10 for a two-inch vegetable figurine with fine details to 10-foot Vinayagar idols priced at ₹50,000.

