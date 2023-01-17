HamberMenu
Watch | Inside MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise

A video on cruise MV Ganga Vilas, world’s longest river cruise

January 17, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The journey at the MV Ganga Vilas starts from Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and ends at Dibrugarh in Assam, via Bangladesh, covering a distance of 3,200 km, in 51 days 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13th flagged off the first cruise vessel to be made in India. 

32 tourists from Switzerland, who are taking the first journey, were welcomed at the Varanasi port with garlands 

The five-star moving hotel has 18 suites and can accommodate 36 tourists and 40 crew members. 

The MV Ganga Vilas is 62 meters in length and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters. 

It will take tourists across 25 river streams and will cruise through various prominent destinations along the Ganges, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam. 

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Diksha Munjal

