A video on the decline of world wildlife population

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report (LPR) 2022, the global wildlife population has declined by 69% between 1970 and 2018.

Biodiversity loss and climate crisis are reported to be the major reasons for the fall.

According to the report wildlife populations have dipped by 66% in Africa and 55% in the Asia Pacific. Freshwater populations have declined by 83% on average compared to other species groups.