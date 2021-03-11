Top names for World Tennis Conference

Some of the best names in tennis will discuss their trade secrets in the World Tennis Conference, being organised online by Global Professional Tennis Coach Association (GPTCA) and Segal Institute from March 25 to 28.
Toni Nadal, uncle and coach of Rafael Nadal, will be talking on the ‘principles and values’ to develop from the beginning, while ‘developing a competitor on the circuit’ will be the topic for Andrei Medvedev.
The transition from juniors to the professional circuit will be addressed by Janko Tipsarevic.
Ivan Ljubicic, a top player who is coaching Roger Federer for some years, will talk about “developing high performing players”.
Nick Bollettieri, the tennis guru, will touch on his experience of coaching many of the best players like Boris Becker and Serena Williams.
Former top-10 player Nicolas Massu who won two Olympic gold medals and is coaching Dominic Thiem will discuss the nuances of “being a great player on the road”. Gabe Jaramillo, who has coached players including Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Jim Courier, will reveal the details of “making champions”.
