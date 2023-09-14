HamberMenu
Start times of Davis Cup Group II match between India and Morocco pushed by two hours

September 14, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Sudarshan N 10104

In light of the extremely humid conditions prevailing here, the start times of the Davis Cup Group II match between India and Morocco have been pushed by two hours.

Saturday’s matches will begin at 2 p.m. instead of noon and on Sunday, the action will start at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, captains of India and Morocco, Rohit Rajpal and Mehdi Tahiri respectively, named their first fives for the tie.

Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Sasikumar Mukund and Digvijay Pratap Singh will line up for the home side, while Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Walid Ahouda and Younes Lalami Laaroussi will lead the charge for the visitors.

Teams can be rejigged until one hour before the draw on Friday.

