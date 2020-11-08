Nadal readying for ATP Finals

Says Paris Masters has been a ‘positive tournament’

Rafael Nadal says the Paris Masters has been a “positive tournament” for him, despite the semifinal defeat, and hopes it will help him in his bid for a maiden ATP Finals title this month.

“I have been competitive, I have been there until the end against a player who is playing great on a surface that he’s winning a lot. So (it) has been a positive tournament for me,” said the Spaniard World No. 2 after he failed to add the elusive title at the Bercy arena.

Next up for the 34-year-old will be the season ending ATP Finals, which will be held at The O2 in London without spectators from Nov. 15 to 22.

The Finals, which is contested by the top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams, is another tournament that Nadal has failed to win.

“I spent hours on court. Of course I wanted to win the tournament, but it’s always difficult,” Nadal said about his Paris campaign.

Right attitude

“But I had the right attitude during the whole event, I think, fighting in every match. That gave me the chance to play four matches that I think that will be helpful for London.

“I need to adjust a couple of things, but I am doing well on all the important things. So let’s see. I have one week and a little bit more to keep working, and I hope be ready for it.”