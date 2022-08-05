Intense Belief and Flaming Fire show out
Intense Belief and Flaming Fire showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 5) morning.
Inner sand
600m: Mount Sinai (Towfeeq), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 40. Pair moved level freely.
800m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Expedition (Peter) 54, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pokerface (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Jack Bauer (Merchant), Dalasan (rb) 57, 600/41. They ended level. Leopard Rock (Yash) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.
1000m: Fairuza (Zervan), Polyneices (Joseph) 1-12, 600/43. Both were level.
1200m: Flaming Fire (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.
Gate practice noted on the inner sand
1000m: Intense Belief (Vinod), Champers On Ice (A. Prakash) and Weronika (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Intense Belief, who finished four lengths ahead, was the pick. Wild Thing (Dhebe), Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Maniac (rb) and Adonis (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 800/54, 600/39. First named finished four lengths ahead of the second named who further finished six lengths ahead of others.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.