Races

Intense Belief and Flaming Fire show out

Intense Belief and Flaming Fire showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 5) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Mount Sinai (Towfeeq), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 40. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Expedition (Peter) 54, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pokerface (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Jack Bauer (Merchant), Dalasan (rb) 57, 600/41. They ended level. Leopard Rock (Yash) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Fairuza (Zervan), Polyneices (Joseph) 1-12, 600/43. Both were level.

1200m: Flaming Fire (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Intense Belief (Vinod), Champers On Ice (A. Prakash) and Weronika (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Intense Belief, who finished four lengths ahead, was the pick. Wild Thing (Dhebe), Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Maniac (rb) and Adonis (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 800/54, 600/39. First named finished four lengths ahead of the second named who further finished six lengths ahead of others.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
horse racing
Pune
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2022 6:30:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/intense-belief-and-flaming-fire-show-out/article65731994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR