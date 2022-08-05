Intense Belief and Flaming Fire show out

Intense Belief and Flaming Fire showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 5) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Mount Sinai (Towfeeq), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 40. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Expedition (Peter) 54, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pokerface (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Jack Bauer (Merchant), Dalasan (rb) 57, 600/41. They ended level. Leopard Rock (Yash) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Fairuza (Zervan), Polyneices (Joseph) 1-12, 600/43. Both were level.

1200m: Flaming Fire (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Intense Belief (Vinod), Champers On Ice (A. Prakash) and Weronika (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Intense Belief, who finished four lengths ahead, was the pick. Wild Thing (Dhebe), Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Maniac (rb) and Adonis (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 800/54, 600/39. First named finished four lengths ahead of the second named who further finished six lengths ahead of others.