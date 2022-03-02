Races

Rodrigo and Intense Belief show out

Rodrigo and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Weronika (P. Naidu), Beemer (Rupesh) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Fairmont (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Verdandi (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Camille (Aniket) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Intense Belief (P. Naidu), Hidden Gold (Zervan) 1-6, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-7, 600/40. Pressed. Rodrigo (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Naidu) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Former pleased. Majestic Warrior (Agarwal) 1-5, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Alauddin Khilji (A. Gaikwad) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Polyneices (Zervan) 1-38, 600/40. Moved well.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 8:00:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/rodrigo-and-intense-belief-show-out/article65184181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY