Rodrigo and Intense Belief show out
Rodrigo and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 2) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Weronika (P. Naidu), Beemer (Rupesh) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.
1000m: Fairmont (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Verdandi (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Camille (Aniket) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Intense Belief (P. Naidu), Hidden Gold (Zervan) 1-6, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-7, 600/40. Pressed. Rodrigo (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Naidu) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Former pleased. Majestic Warrior (Agarwal) 1-5, 600/39. Responded well.
1400m: Alauddin Khilji (A. Gaikwad) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Polyneices (Zervan) 1-38, 600/40. Moved well.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.