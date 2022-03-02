Rodrigo and Intense Belief show out

March 02, 2022 19:36 IST

Rodrigo and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Weronika (P. Naidu), Beemer (Rupesh) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Fairmont (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Verdandi (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Camille (Aniket) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Intense Belief (P. Naidu), Hidden Gold (Zervan) 1-6, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-7, 600/40. Pressed. Rodrigo (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Naidu) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Former pleased. Majestic Warrior (Agarwal) 1-5, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Alauddin Khilji (A. Gaikwad) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Polyneices (Zervan) 1-38, 600/40. Moved well.