Flaming Fire shines
Flaming Fire shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 25) morning.
Inner sand: 800m: Tarzan (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. North Star (Chouhan) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Responded well.
1000m: Giverny (rb), Majorella Blue (Peter) 1-9, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Zip Along (Aniket), Power Of Thor (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Scotland (Raghuveer) 1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.
1200m: Flaming Fire (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Multistarrer (C.S. Jodha) 1-23.5, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved well.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.