Flaming Fire shines

February 25, 2022 19:59 IST

February 25, 2022 19:59 IST

Flaming Fire shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 25) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Tarzan (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. North Star (Chouhan) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Giverny (rb), Majorella Blue (Peter) 1-9, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Zip Along (Aniket), Power Of Thor (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Scotland (Raghuveer) 1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Flaming Fire (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Multistarrer (C.S. Jodha) 1-23.5, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved well.