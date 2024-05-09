Varugeese Koshy, chess International Master and renowned trainer, dies

International Master, renowned trainer and a mentor to many aspirants, Varugeese Koshy, has died. He was 66.

Koshy leaves behind two sons and his wife.

Koshy had known about his terminal lung cancer for about ten months and he dealt with the dreaded disease with his impeccable sense of humour. “Apna time aa gaya (My time has come)," he had said in October last year.

Starting out as a rebel, Koshy was one of the few self-taught gentlemen of the chess world. His hyper-modern approach to the 64-squares gave him a distinct advantage over most of his peers.

In the era when computers played very little role, Koshy rose from the ashes with his superior skills to analyze various positions and went on to become India number two in the National Championship of the early nineties.

Koshy represented the country on various occasions but his biggest contribution to the game came as a trainer.

It was in the mid 90s that he was approached by P. Harikrishna’s grandfather to train the young mind. Koshy and Harikrishna worked together for many years and Koshy also accompanied him to Netherlands for his first major event in Wijk Ann Zee a few years later. Harikrishna went on to become one of the best players that the country ever had.

He later trained many other Indian players, like former world junior champion Abhijeet Gupta, who would bring glory to the nation and each of his students have always gone on record saying that his help was instrumental in bringing them to the present levels. His aura was such that he was always addressed as Sir or Boss after his last name.

"I am deeply saddened to learn the news of my former coach International Master Varugeese Koshy sir passing away. He played a crucial role in shaping my career and helping me become an International master.

"Under his guidance, I learned not only chess but also discipline, ethics, and hard work. A wonderful person who was instrumental in shaping the careers of many Indian chess players including me," wrote Harikrishna on X.

Grandmaster N. Srinath, himself a full-time trainer, said, “Incredibly saddened to hear about this. Koshy sir was one of my coaches. He had a profound impact on my career and his impact will live forever.

"He has impacted not only me but several players from India across generations. I wish I could have seen him and spoken to him at least one more time”.

“A person with so much warmth and love for the game. I remember we sang his favorite song 'main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya...' for him in his last PSPB tournament before retirement,” recalled multiple-time national champion Padmini Rout on social media.

Koshy might not be anymore but his legacy will remain in the hearts of chess players of the country. A fearless fighter that he was, this was one fight against cancer he succumbed to on Wednesday afternoon.