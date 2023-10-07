HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian men and women's chess teams clinch silver medals

While China won the gold in the women’s event, Iran emerged champions in the men’s event.

October 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
Indian men chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

Indian men chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

The Indian men's and women's chess teams won silver medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 7, 2023

GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points.

Indian womenmen chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

Indian womenmen chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points.

The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.

Top seeds Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala all won their matches against their Filipino counterparts while R Praggnanandhaa drew his game to finish second behind gold winners Iran.

Related Topics

Summer Asian Games / chess

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.