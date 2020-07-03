Other Sports

Boxer Dingko Singh recovers from COVID-19

Former Asian Games gold medallist in boxing Dingko Singh

Former Asian Games gold medallist in boxing Dingko Singh   | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

The boxer had won the gold medal in the Asian Games held in 1998 in Bangkok

International boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, from Manipur, has recovered from COVID-19. Welcoming the news, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh thanked doctors and other staff of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, who had looked after the boxer.

The boxer had won the gold medal in the Asian Games held in 1998 in Bangkok. He had recently been taken on a special flight for cancer treatment in New Delhi and upon his return to Imphal by road he tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release issued by Dr. Khoirom Sashikumar, the State’s Additional Health Director, said that 19 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in Manipur on Thursday. Their samples were tested in RIMS and JNIMS, the two medical colleges in Manipur.

Altogether 1,279 persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the State. The number of active and recovered cases are 663 and 616 respectively.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 12:56:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/boxer-dingko-singh-recovers-from-covid-19/article31984792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY