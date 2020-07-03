Boxer Dingko Singh recovers from COVID-19

International boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, from Manipur, has recovered from COVID-19. Welcoming the news, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh thanked doctors and other staff of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, who had looked after the boxer.
The boxer had won the gold medal in the Asian Games held in 1998 in Bangkok. He had recently been taken on a special flight for cancer treatment in New Delhi and upon his return to Imphal by road he tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release issued by Dr. Khoirom Sashikumar, the State’s Additional Health Director, said that 19 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in Manipur on Thursday. Their samples were tested in RIMS and JNIMS, the two medical colleges in Manipur.
Altogether 1,279 persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the State. The number of active and recovered cases are 663 and 616 respectively.
