Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI chief election

Bajrang Punia’s decision to return the award comes a day after Sakshi Malik announced retirement from wrestling because Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, was elected as the WFI president

December 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia break down during a press conference after WFI election at Press Club of India in New Delhi on December 21, 2023.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia break down during a press conference after WFI election at Press Club of India in New Delhi on December 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Olympic medallist grappler Bajrang Punia on Friday decided to return the Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Sanjay Singh's election in which Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang wrote: "Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country.

"You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action." Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, "But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.

"There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers."

Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

"No I don't have any permission. If you can please forward this letter to the PM's because I can't go inside. I am not protesting nor being aggressive," Bajrang said while being stopped by Delhi Police officials.

