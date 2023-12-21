GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New judge to hear sexual harassment case against former WFI chief

December 21, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Fresh hearing will take place in the sexual harassment case filed by wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the judge, who was previously hearing the matter, was promoted.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Rouse Avenue court, Priyanka Rajput, will now hear the matter on the framing of charges on January 4 and 6. The announcement was made regarding it on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh, who was in the court during the hearing on December 20, said he respects the court and won’t miss any of the dates.

The matter was earlier being heard by Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who after over a dozen hearings was set to take a call on the framing of charges.

Many renowned wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, had protested for months in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women grapplers, including a minor.

The police filed an FIR against the BJP MP after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May. In June, a 1,000-page chargesheet was filed at the Rouse Avenue court, which accused Mr. Singh and another former WFI staffer Virendra Tomar for offences like outraging modesty, making sexually-coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The minor wrestler later took back her complaint and changed the statement.

