Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI chief

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik

December 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia break down during a press conference after WFI election at Press Club in New Delhi on December 21, 2023.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia break down during a press conference after WFI election at Press Club in New Delhi on December 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, in New Delhi.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections in New Delhi on Thursday.

ALSO READ
International referee Jagbir says he has witnessed Brij Bhushan's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

"We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

Ahead of the elections, Oylmpic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan's son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray.

Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

"It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election," Bajrang said.

"Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," Vinesh added.

