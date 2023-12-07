HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL-10 | Mumbai City, sans coach Buckingham, faces off against Grayson’s Bengaluru

Mumbai City’s assistant coach Anthony Fernandes said the team is very well prepared for the away game

December 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Goal: BFC would want to clinch all three points after three successive draws in the league.

Goal: BFC would want to clinch all three points after three successive draws in the league. | Photo Credit: X@bengalurufc

Bengaluru FC will hope to end its barren five-match winless run in the 2023-24 Indian Super League when it welcomes Mumbai City FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Simon Grayson’s side lies in the bottom half of the table, with just seven points from eight matches. It is coming into the tie on the back of three successive draws, the longest streak in its ISL history. Another outing without three full points will not be ideal.

To avoid that, BFC has to be better than it was against Punjab FC, where a disastrous first half nearly cost the outfit the contest (3-3 draw). Mumbai City may not have played in the ISL for over a month and may have lost its League-winning coach Des Buckingham to English side Oxford United, but it is a formidable team that is yet to lose in the league this season.

“About Des leaving — it won’t be different than how it was when he was in charge,” Grayson said ahead of the game.

“Because they have a way of playing and the rest of the coaching staff is still in place. We know what to expect, the strengths and weaknesses of them.”

Mumbai City spent the last month playing in the AFC Champions League. Though it lost all matches, the experience of competing in the top-tier of Asian football will certainly leave the club richer.

“Resuming ISL is something that we are looking forward to,” said Anthony Fernandes, Mumbai City’s assistant coach. “The team is very well prepared for an away game. Since we had an ACL game four days back, it is more about recovery and rest.”

On its part, BFC can draw inspiration from its recent memory of outlasting Mumbai City three times on the bounce last season, including the all-important second leg of the semifinal. A fourth straight success can resurrect its campaign.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.