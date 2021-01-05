Premier League | Ings’ super strike sinks Liverpool

Defending champion has now gone three games without a win

Liverpool slumped to a second loss of its title defence in the English Premier League after a second-minute goal from former player Danny Ings earned Southampton a 1-0 win on Monday.

The champion has gone three games without a win — after back-to-back draws against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle — and leads on only goal difference from Manchester United, which has played one game fewer.

Ings, who had an injury-plagued spell at Liverpool from 2015-18, lifted a shot over goalkeeper Alisson Becker and into the far corner after latching onto a free kick by James Ward-Prowse.

From then, it was attack vs. defence but Southampton held firm, meaning Liverpool failed to score in successive games for only the second time in Jurgen Klopp’s five-year tenure.

Lacking the cutting edge

Indeed, such has been Liverpool’s lack of cutting edge of late that Klopp’s team has managed just seven shots on target in the past three games.

The Saints with this impressive win have moved up to sixth place. Four points separate Liverpool from seventh-place Everton, with 10th-placed West Ham seven points off the lead after nearly half of the campaign.

Gomez bails out Valencia

In LaLiga, forward Maxi Gomez equalised late (79th minute) for Valencia to draw with Cadiz 1-1 at home on Monday. Anthony Lozano had given the visitors the lead in the 58th minute. Cadiz improved to 10th in the standings, and Valencia to 17th.

The results:

Premier League: Southampton 1 (Ings 2) bt Liverpool 0.

LaLiga: Valencia 1 (Gomez 79) drew with Cadiz 1 (Lozano 58).