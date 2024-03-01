GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Super League-10 | Mohun Bagan Super Giant regains winning form

March 01, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Marksmen: Petratos, centre, scores for MBSG as fellow-scorer Cummings looks on. FOCUS SPORTS/ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant regained the winning form with a comfortable 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC and rose to the second spot in the current standings, in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday. Australian Dimitri Petratos found the lead early in the opening quarter of the action before Jason Cummings and substitute Armando Sadiku found the net once each in the third and fourth quarters to complete Mohun Bagan’s convincing win over its opponent from the neighbouring city.

Mohun Bagan tallied 33 points from 16 outings to edge out Mumbai City FC (on 32 from 16) to the third spot in the league standings. Odisha FC continues to lead the list with 35 points but has played a match more than its immediate challengers. Having failed to beat Odisha in its previous outing at the latter’s home in its previous outings, Mohun Bagan showed the resolve to pick up the full quota of points at home. Jamshedpur realised that well as Patratos buried the ball in the Jamshedpur net receiving an assist from Manvir Singh early in the seventh minute. 

Manvir, who was supported exceptionally well by the Finnish play-maker Joni Kauko, set up yet another assist in the 68th minute that pried open the Jamshedpur defense to see Cummings fishing a well-conceived move. Sadiku, who came in as a 70th minute substitute, produced the final goal in the 81st minute as Manvir ran up through the left wing to set up a back-centre on the Jamshedpur goalmouth that Sadiku finished with a left-footed drive. 

The result:

Mohun Bagan 3 (Petratos 7, Cummings 68, Sadiku 81) bt Jamshedpur 0.

