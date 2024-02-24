GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE | Blasters desperate to regain winning touch against FC Goa

FOOTBALL | The talk is around the many injured players in the team, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh the latest to join the list that includes the team’s star Adrian Luna

February 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of Sunday’s ISL match against FC Goa in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of Sunday’s ISL match against FC Goa in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

With many of his key players injured, it would not be a surprise if the Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic says a small prayer every time one of his players falls down during a game.

The Blasters take on FC Goa — an opponent one rung above them — in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. More than anything else, the talk is around the many injured players in the team, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh the latest to join the list that includes the team’s star Adrian Luna.

“The injuries… actually for us, that’s the story of the season,” said Vukomanovic on Saturday and admitted that this is the most challenging phase of his tenure in Kochi.

“Now, every day it’s like hoping that we don’t lose anybody (with injuries)…and hope the players stay healthy till the end of the season.”

The Blasters, fifth in the league table after losing their last three matches, have to work hard to regain their winning touch.

“We cannot control our opponents, but we have to get back that fighting spirit, fighting for each other and trying to overcome the opponents like we were doing in December,” said the coach.

Related Topics

soccer / national championship / national tournament / sport / sports event / Kerala / Goa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.