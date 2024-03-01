ISL-10 | Kerala Blasters returns to Kanteerava for the first time after the ‘walkout’

March 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The last time Kerala Blasters visited the Sree Kanteerava Stadium just over a year ago, the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side walked off the pitch protesting a Bengaluru FC goal and ended up forfeiting what was the Indian Super League’s first-ever knockout match.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru FC advances after Blasters walk out in protest

Stakes are much lower when the Blasters take the field on Saturday, and matters are expected to be much less serious. But the contest will no doubt be important for both outfits.

BFC, ninth in the table with 18 points from 17 matches, is chasing a playoff spot (sixth or better), while Blasters, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, is aiming for a direct semifinal slot that comes with finishing in the top-two.

Both sides are coming into the match on the back of a victory. BFC overcame Hyderabad FC for its second-straight win at home and kept its playoff dreams alive while KBFC snapped a three-match losing streak with a sensational 4-2 win over FC Goa.

BFC will welcome midfielder Suresh Wangjam, who was suspended against HFC, and defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who has recovered from an injury. For Blasters, Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos will look to add to the 10 goals he has scored this season, including six in the last six matches.