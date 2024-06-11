Daily Quiz | On EURO Championship
Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka during training ahead of the EURO 2024 championshipSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
How many countries hosted the last edition of Euro in 2020?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : 11 countries, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European competition
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 7 |
Which country has finished in the top 4 the most times?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : West Germany / Germany – 9 times, winner, runner-up & losing semi-finalist each 3 times
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 7 |
Name the countries that have won the championship when they also happened to be the host?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 & 2020 and France in 1984
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 7 |
I hold almost all individual records as far as European Football Championship are concerned viz. played in most tournaments, most matches & most minutes, have won most matches, scored most goals, most tournaments with at least one goal in each of the tournament played in and most matches as captain. Who am I?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Cristiano Ronaldo, 5 tournaments from 2004-2020 / 25 matches / 2153 minutes / 14 goals / 16 matches as captain
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 7 |
I won the Player of the Tournament award and also scored the most number of goals in that tournament yet my country did not win the Championship in that edition. Who am I?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Antonie Griezmann, France in 2016
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 7 |
Who scored the first ever hat-trick in the European Football Championship, all as a substitute?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Dieter Muller, of West Germany in the 1976 semi-final against Yugoslavia
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 7 |
Who is the only player to have won the Euro Championship both as a player and as a coach?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Berti Vogts won as a player in 1972 & as a coach in 1996
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO