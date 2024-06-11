GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Daily Quiz | On EURO Championship
Premium

The 17th edition of the topmost Football championships for the European Countries or simply the EURO kicks off at the German City of Munich on 14th June. Here is a quiz on some of the interesting happenings in this prestigious Championship

Published - June 11, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On EURO Championship
Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka during training ahead of the EURO 2024 championship
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | How many countries hosted the last edition of Euro in 2020?
Answer : 11 countries, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European competition
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

soccer / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.