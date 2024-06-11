Daily Quiz | On EURO Championship

1 / 7 | How many countries hosted the last edition of Euro in 2020? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 11 countries, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European competition SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which country has finished in the top 4 the most times? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : West Germany / Germany – 9 times, winner, runner-up & losing semi-finalist each 3 times SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Name the countries that have won the championship when they also happened to be the host? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 & 2020 and France in 1984 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | I hold almost all individual records as far as European Football Championship are concerned viz. played in most tournaments, most matches & most minutes, have won most matches, scored most goals, most tournaments with at least one goal in each of the tournament played in and most matches as captain. Who am I? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cristiano Ronaldo, 5 tournaments from 2004-2020 / 25 matches / 2153 minutes / 14 goals / 16 matches as captain SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | I won the Player of the Tournament award and also scored the most number of goals in that tournament yet my country did not win the Championship in that edition. Who am I? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Antonie Griezmann, France in 2016 SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Who scored the first ever hat-trick in the European Football Championship, all as a substitute? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dieter Muller, of West Germany in the 1976 semi-final against Yugoslavia SHOW ANSWER