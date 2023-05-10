HamberMenu
Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed the death of goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal at 93

May 10, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MEXICO CITY

AP
File Photo of Mexico’s soccer player Antonio Carbajal (R) receives his trophy during the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) award ceremony, from Mexico’s Carlos Ramirez.

File Photo of Mexico’s soccer player Antonio Carbajal (R) receives his trophy during the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) award ceremony, from Mexico’s Carlos Ramirez. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, died Tuesday. He was 93.

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death.

Carbajal had been hospitalized in the north-central city of León for blood pressure problems, was discharged and died at home.

Known as “La Tota," he played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches from 1950-66. Three other Mexicans have since appeared in five World Cups: Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa. Others to achieve the feat include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany’s Lothar Matthäus and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

“I mourn the passing of one of the greatest legends of our Mexican soccer,” Marquez wrote on Twitter.

Carbajal played for León from 1950-56, winning titles in 1952 and 1956.

After retiring as a player, Carbajal coached León, Morelia, Curtidores and Campesinos.

