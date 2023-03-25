A clash of the Titanesses!

March 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The WPL final brings face to face two of the most influential players in women’s cricket. What Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur have done for the game in their respective countries — Australia and India — cannot be overstated.

They have been leading their sides from the front at the WPL, too. Harmanpreet may have cooled off a bit in her last few innings after her superb knocks in the first half of the tournament, but she knows how to make a difference in the biggest of matches.

On the eve of the final, she admitted Capitals posed a challenge in the form of Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma. “They have the best opening combination in the tournament,” she said. “We know what they can do but have plans for them.”

About being on the receiving end as India captain facing Lanning’s Australia in major finals, Harmanpreet said the occasion was different. “Whatever happened is in the past and we cannot change that,” she said.

Lanning said MI would be a massive challenge. “I think both Mumbai and Delhi have been very consistent throughout the tournament,” she said. “We know how dangerous they can be... it’s a high pressure game (on Sunday) night and we have to play our best.”