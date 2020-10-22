Cricket

We are hungry to win: Rabada

Bonding well: Delhi Capitals has gelled as a unit and this has reflected in its performance.  

A lot of credit for Delhi Capitals’ stay at the top of the points table is being attributed to Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. But he was quick to point out several other performers responsible for the team’s impressive showing.

Rabada, during Thursday’s press conference, backed his response with facts. “We’ve seven players who’ve won (eight) Man-of-the-Match awards… there are match-winners galore. It shows all of us are hungry to win. Every bowler has bowled well. It is just that I happen to have the purple cap. That’s it!”

The team’s award winners so far are Shikhar Dhawan (twice), Anrich Nortje, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis.

He praised Nortje for his impressive efforts. “He’s bowling really well. He has a lot of pace. He’s always willing to learn and open to new ideas, and I think that’s a great trait to have. Anrich and I are always giving our best for our team.”

About the conditions in the UAE, Rabada said: “I feel there is seam movement sometimes. But all the pitches have definitely slowed down, so it’s pretty similar to India, but it’s a different kind of slow. I feel the conditions in the UAE have something for everyone.”

Liberal environment

He was lavish in his praise of skipper Shreyas. “Shreyas has been really unbelievable. Leading overseas players on a big stage is a huge task. Shreyas is a just a normal guy who is chilled out. When we get on to the field, he is a captain who has to make decisions. I am sure Ricky (Ponting) is helping him. Shreyas has many tools around him, and he has used them well so far.

“It’s a very liberal environment in our team — not a dictatorship — which is one of the reasons we’ve been really successful.”

