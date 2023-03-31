HamberMenu
Want Rishabh to take it slow and easy, says David Warner

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following a car accident

March 31, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Lucknow

File photo of Delhi Capitals’s stand-in skipper David Warner.

Stand-in Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner on March 31 said the team wants regular captain Rishabh Pant to take it "slow and easy" as he recovers from the horrific car accident he suffered in December.

The dashing wicket-keeper batter was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following the accident.

"He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us.

"But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can," Warner said on the eve of DC's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as vice-captain in the side.

"Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier." The opening batter expressed that the home ground advantage will be a huge factor this season with the tournament returning to the home and away format for the first time since 2019.

"You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you've also got your fans, who give you a boost.

"The fans' chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best," Warner added.

