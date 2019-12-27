Virender Sehwag to deliver Pataudi lecture

Virender Sehwag will deliver the seventh Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture in Mumbai on January 12. This was confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to Sportstar on Thursday. The BCCI awards will also be given away on the same day.

Earlier, it was speculated that Sachin Tendulkar could deliver the memorial lecture, which is being organised since 2013. However, with Tendulkar travelling around that time, the Board has zeroed in on Sehwag — who has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.

Established to honour the former India captain, who passed away in 2011, the inaugural lecture was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar in February 2013 at Chennai.

Apart from Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, V.V.S. Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Farokh Engineer have done the honours. Former England player Kevin Pietersen had delivered the last lecture in Bengaluru.