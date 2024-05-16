GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Once I'm done, I'll be gone; you won't see me for a while: Kohli

“I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I’m just working backwards.”

Published - May 16, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Virat Kohli of RCB during a match between DC and RCB at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on May 14.

Virat Kohli of RCB during a match between DC and RCB at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on May 14. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Well aware that he "can't keep going forever", Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli wants to give everything he has to his cricket career because he once he is done, he says he would be "gone" and won't be seen "for a while." Kohli's appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in the IPL this season and he continues to lead the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a video posted by RCB on social media, the 35-year-old said the desire to live a regret-free life keeps him going.

“So, it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I’m very sure of I won’t. Once I’m done, I’ll be gone; you won’t see me for a while.”

"So, I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going," said Kohli when asked what keeps him hungry.

Kohli was picked by RCB soon after he led India to title triumph in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and he has continued to be with the franchise ever since.

"I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I'm just working backwards, I don't want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever," he added.

The former India captain is part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies beginning next month.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had recently opined that RCB should think about giving back the team's captaincy to Kohli, saying he has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season.

South African Faf du Plessis is currently leading RCB.

Kohli has featured in 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is. he has amassed over 26,000 international runs across formats.

Kohli holds the record for most runs in the history of T20 World Cups with 1141 to his credit.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside arch-foes Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

They will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before taking on Pakistan on June 9.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.