Vijay Hazare Trophy | Shaw-led Mumbai faces spirited U.P.

If Mumbai begins as an overwhelming favourite to beat Uttar Pradesh and claim its fourth Vijay Hazare (50-over) title, skipper Prithvi Shaw’s irrepressible form is a big reason.
Shaw, with a record aggregate of 754 runs so far, could break the 800-run mark in Sunday’s final at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. In fact, looking at his run of four centuries — including three in excess of 150 — he could even be expected to go past the 900-run mark.
UP, finalist to Railways in the 2004-05 season, will also have to deal with the form of Shaw’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (179 runs) and former captain Aditya Tare (181). In addition, experienced medium-pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (14 wickets each) have caused maximum damage this season.
Under a young captain in Karan Sharma, UP is a fairly inexperienced side. But its journey to the final has been inspiring. The way the side rallied from 66 for four to outplay host Delhi was commendable.
Though its top-order has disappointed in the knockout phase, Karan, Akshdeep Nath and Upendra Yadav have rescued the team by displaying fine temperament.
Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma (20 wickets) could still hold the key for UP but it will be interesting to see how the medium-pacers Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi and Aaqib Khan deal with Shaw early on in the innings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath