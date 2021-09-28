Cricket

Veteran cricket umpire Satyaji Rao passes away

B. Satyaji Rao.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Noted cricket umpire Badami Satyaji Rao passed away here on Tuesday. He was 92 and is survived wife Nagamani and son Vinay Badami.

Rao became a First Class umpire in 1956 and served the game until 1981, and between 1960 and 1979 officiated in 17 Test matches, a then record. His debut Test was the India-Pakistan match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December 1960, with the last coming in Kanpur in February 1979 between India and West Indies.

Five Ranji finals

Born in (then) Bangalore on October 16, 1929, Rao officiated in local leagues organised by the Mysore State Cricket Association. He also had the distinction of umpiring the final of the Ranji Trophy on five occasions and also officiated in the Duleep Trophy final on four occasions.

Rao also had stints as an administrator, serving as the KSCA assistant secretary and as president of the Association of Cricket Umpires of Karnataka. The Karnataka State Cricket Association condoled his death.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

The future of commentary must work harder to get there

IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings scores 135/6 vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to build winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders outwit Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in low-scoring IPL encounter

Australia's Haynes to miss lone Test and 3 T20Is against India due to hamstring injury

Former Pak captain Inzamam undergoes angioplasty

IPL 2021 | Last overs were difference in victory and defeat: RR captain Samson

IPL 2021 | The stunning success of unsung Indian pacemen

English club Gloucestershire apologises to ex-player David Lawrence over racist abuse

IPL 2021 | Knight Riders have a score to settle with Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy in action during the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai on September 27, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Roy-powered SRH snaps losing run

IPL 2021 | Kuldeep Yadav back from UAE after sustaining knee injury, may miss most of domestic season

IPL 2021 | A must-win game for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

IPL 2021 | Selection not in my hand, says Harshal Patel on not making T20 World Cup squad

IPL 2021 | Middle-order hasn't fired, that is putting a lot of pressure on MI, says Zaheer

IPL 2021 | Don't want to put too much pressure on Ishan Kishan: MI captain Rohit

Aus vs Ind | Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan

Indian Premier League 2021 | Harshal Patel hat-trick helps Royal Challengers trump Mumbai Indians
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 10:32:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/veteran-cricket-umpire-satyaji-rao-passes-away/article36723667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY