Uthappa excited about Royals move

Robin Uthappa, picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crore in the IPL Auction, says he is excited at reuniting with Steve Smith. The Aussie and Uthappa have been together at Pune Supergiants.

The former India batsmen said he was also looking forward to sharing the dugout with Kerala teammate Sanju Samson.

“I wasn't aware of what was happening at the auction as I was batting. I was told about this after the match and I am excited at playing for Rajasthan Royals, especially with Steve Smith.

“I had played with him before and I am looking forward to sharing the dugout with Sanju. I played six seasons for Kolkata. It has been an exciting journey for me. The people in Kolkata loved me and I am thankful to them,” he said.

Uthappa said Rajasthan Royals was a good team with world class players.

“I know quite a lot of players personally, so it won't be a problem for me to play for a new team. I am keen to play alongside Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes," he said.