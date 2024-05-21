GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty20 World Cup: PCB keen on roping Viv Richards as mentor for national team

A PCB source also informed that Chairman Naqvi had also given orders for the appointment of a foreign chief curator and Australian curator Tony Hemmings is seen as a strong candidate for the position.

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 05:19 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to rope in West Indian legend Viv Richards as mentor for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to rope in West Indian legend Viv Richards as mentor for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board is keen on roping in legendary Vivian Richards as a mentor for the national team during the upcoming World T20 Cup scheduled in the Americas.

Richards has worked as a mentor for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League since 2016 and as per PCB sources current chairman Mohsin Naqvi is keen on having a big name associated with the national team. Also with most of the Super Eights games in the Caribbean, Richards' experience of conditions could come in handy.

Pakistan appoints Gary Kirsten as ODI, T20I head coach, Jason Gillespie in Test

“Sir Viv Richards has some prior media commitments for the World Cup but things are being worked out as the Pakistani players have great respect and regard for him,” the source said.

He said if the deal goes through Richards will mentor the team in the World Cup a role fulfilled by former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden in the last two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 where Pakistan reached the semifinal and final.

A PCB source also informed that PCB Chairman Naqvi had also given orders for the appointment of a foreign chief curator and Australian curator Tony Hemmings is seen as a strong candidate for the position.

Hemmings is presently employed with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), where he started in July of last year under a two-year contract.

New Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten to join Pakistan cricket team in England

“He applied for the Chief Curator position with the PCB and is ready to come to Pakistan,” he said.

Tony Hemmings has served as an International Cricket Soil Advisor and Consultant for the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) in Perth and also as the Head Curator at the ICC Cricket Academy and the Dubai International Stadium.

“The PCB Chairman has given priority to improving the behavior of pitches in the country before the start of the next domestic season so Hemmings has been short-listed,” he said.

