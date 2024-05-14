GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten to join Pakistan cricket team in England

Pakistan will play four Twenty20s against England to prepare for the T20 World Cup next month in the Caribbean and the United States.

Published - May 14, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Islamabad

AP
File photo of Gary Kirsten.

File photo of Gary Kirsten. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gary Kirsten will start his two-year assignment as the coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team when he joins the squad in England on May 19.

Pakistan has delayed naming its final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup until the first T20 against England next Tuesday at Leeds.

Kirsten served as the mentor and batting coach of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. They were knocked out of playoff contention on Monday.

“I've missed the experience of coaching at the international level and nurturing talented players to reach their full potential,” Kirsten said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday. “I'm committed to working closely with the (Pakistan) team to elevate their game and bring joy to fans around the world.” Kirsten has coached India and South Africa.

Last month, the 56-year-old South African was confirmed as the white-ball coach along with Jason Gillespie as the red-ball coach.

Pakistan has done well in the last two T20 World Cups. It made the semifinals in 2021 and the final against England in 2022.

The PCB has also appointed Simon Helmot as the fielding coach and David Reid as mental performance coach of the national team for the T20 World Cup. Reid will join the team next Monday while Helmot will team up with the Pakistan side on May 31 after the T20 series against England.

