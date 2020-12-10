TNCA chief gets conflict of interest notice

The ethics officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued notice to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath and the BCCI in response to a complaint alleging conflict of interest in her role with the State association.
To respond by Dec. 24
Rupa has been asked to submit a written response by December 24.
The development follows ethics officer Justice (Retd.) D.K. Jain receiving a complaint on November 23, which alleged that Rupa’s association with the TNCA and the parent company of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (as a director) is in violation of the BCCI rulebook (clause 39 (2) (b)).
In a preliminary order passed on December 8, accessed by The Hindu, Justice Jain noted: “Since a prima facie case is made out in the complaint, let notice be issued to Ms. Rupa Gurunath and the BCCI to file their written response to the complaint, on or before December 24.”
The notice issued to Rupa and the BCCI by Justice Jain specifies that a failure to respond by December 24 will result in the ethics officer proceeding “in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the Complaint, to you”.
The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath