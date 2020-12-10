TNCA chief gets conflict of interest notice

The ethics officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued notice to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath and the BCCI in response to a complaint alleging conflict of interest in her role with the State association.

To respond by Dec. 24

Rupa has been asked to submit a written response by December 24.

The development follows ethics officer Justice (Retd.) D.K. Jain receiving a complaint on November 23, which alleged that Rupa’s association with the TNCA and the parent company of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (as a director) is in violation of the BCCI rulebook (clause 39 (2) (b)).

In a preliminary order passed on December 8, accessed by The Hindu, Justice Jain noted: “Since a prima facie case is made out in the complaint, let notice be issued to Ms. Rupa Gurunath and the BCCI to file their written response to the complaint, on or before December 24.”

The notice issued to Rupa and the BCCI by Justice Jain specifies that a failure to respond by December 24 will result in the ethics officer proceeding “in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the Complaint, to you”.

The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.