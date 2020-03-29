This battle can be won only by staying indoors: Pujara

Even as the novel coronavirus continues to cripple major sporting events across the world, India’s Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has called on fans to rally around each other.

“These are tough times, not just for our nation but the entire world. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors,” Pujara told Sportstar.

“It can be frustrating at times. There will be days when you’ll have to resist the urge to go out for a casual stroll, but we have a responsibility to look after our country and family and the best way to do it is by remaining in self-isolation at home,” he added.

Relaxed routine

Pujara is using the downtime to enjoy a relaxed routine at home with his young daughter. “It’s a welcome change for me,” he said.

“I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV. That said, I’ve a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I’m also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores.”

Pujara reminded that sport needs to take a backseat for now.

“I feel sport really has the power to bring people together but now is not the time for fans to throng stadiums in support of their teams and players,” he said.

“Yes, you still need to stick together but with your family, in your own homes.

“In the aftermath of a crisis such as this, I feel the biggest fight is going to be the one to be indoors.

“For a sportsman, the fight is out on the field; for a soldier, it’s the war front, but this particular battle can only be won by staying indoors.”