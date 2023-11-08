Daily Quiz | On Angelo Mathews

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | After a wicket falls, a new batter, as per the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules gets how many minutes to take guard for the next ball? If the batter fails to, he/she can be dismissed. What is this dismissal called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two minutes, Timed out SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | If any batter leaves the field of play without the Umpire’s consent for any reason other than injury or incapacity, they may resume the innings only with the consent of the opposing captain. If they fail to resume their innings, they are out. To calculate a batting average, retired out is considered a dismissal. Only two players in Test history have ever been given out in this manner. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marvan Atapattu, Mahela Jayawardene SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This is a mode of dismissal in which the non-striker is dismissed in case he attempts to take off for a run before the bowler’s front foot has landed for the delivery. What is this called? It is named after a cricketer. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mankading, Vinoo Mankad SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | If the batter “hits” the ball twice, they are out. There is only one occasion in International cricket where a batter has been out “Hitting the ball twice”. This happened in which match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Romania v Malta in 2023 SHOW ANSWER