Daily Quiz | On Angelo Mathews
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews reacts after being timed out during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
After a wicket falls, a new batter, as per the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules gets how many minutes to take guard for the next ball? If the batter fails to, he/she can be dismissed. What is this dismissal called?
2 / 5 |
If any batter leaves the field of play without the Umpire’s consent for any reason other than injury or incapacity, they may resume the innings only with the consent of the opposing captain. If they fail to resume their innings, they are out. To calculate a batting average, retired out is considered a dismissal. Only two players in Test history have ever been given out in this manner. Name them.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Marvan Atapattu, Mahela Jayawardene
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
This is a mode of dismissal in which the non-striker is dismissed in case he attempts to take off for a run before the bowler’s front foot has landed for the delivery. What is this called? It is named after a cricketer. Name him.
4 / 5 |
If the batter “hits” the ball twice, they are out. There is only one occasion in International cricket where a batter has been out “Hitting the ball twice”. This happened in which match?
5 / 5 |
In cricket, a duck is a batsman’s dismissal with a score of zero. There are four variations of ducks used in cricket. Name them.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Golden duck, diamond duck, royal duck, titanium duck
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE