Tare happy to lead from the front

Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare was a relieved man after making his first significant score of this year’s Ranji Trophy season.

Tare said, “I was given the responsibility of leading the side. The best I can do is to lead from the front and when the captain is performing, it rubs off on the team. I am glad that I could get a big score in this match. We had a lot of young players in the team. Either me or (Siddhesh) Lad had to play that big innings. Unfortunately, Lad got out early. I had to put my hand up and stick in there. I just wanted to stay calm at the crease because when you are not doing well, you become tight and expect a lot out of yourself and put added pressure on yourself. Just play one ball at a time.”

Looking at the next two days, Tare said, “Pitch has eased out a little but there are footmarks, cracks and the ball is keeping low. We were extremely tight, our fast bowlers bowled very well. Another 180 overs, two more days to go. If we get early wickets then we can put pressure on them.”