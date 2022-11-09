Cricket

T20 World Cup 2022 | NZ opts to bat first against Pak in semifinal

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Pakistan’s Babar Azam inspect the pitch ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket semifinal in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2022

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Pakistan’s Babar Azam inspect the pitch ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket semifinal in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both the teams have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

The winner of this semifinal will play either England or India in the final at Adelaide on November. 14

Playing XI

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.


