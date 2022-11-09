T20 is the most democratic of formats, but there’s more to be done 

It is a natural fit for the Olympics and other multi-sport tournaments as well as for countries that are outside the cricket family now

A minnow is a small, freshwater fish. Used metaphorically, the word means “a person or organisation of relatively small size, power, or influence.” It crops up regularly at cricket’s World Cups. Commentators often show disgust at ‘minnows’ stretching out a tournament. Or getting in the way of the ‘real’ matches.

Those who think ‘minnows’ have no business being in the same contest as the big guns want them out as quickly as possible. Then there are those who see them as necessary evils, and hope an upset win down the line justifies their presence. In both cases there is condescension.

Kenya beating the West Indies, Zimbabwe beating Australia, Ireland beating Pakistan (none of the winners were Test teams then) are quoted as examples of the success of the ‘minnows’ in 50-over World Cups.

Closer competitions

But there are no ‘minnows’ now in World T20. The word has fallen out of use for a good reason. T20 makes for closer competitions, making it the most democratic of cricket’s formats. The Netherlands beating South Africa isn’t all that startling. It takes just one good spell of bowling or batting, a fabulous run out or a great catch, and the deed is done.

Already in this World Cup, former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka went missing from the business end of it, having lost to teams that might once have been called ‘minnows’. Scotland beat the West Indies and Namibia beat Sri Lanka. Ireland beat the West Indies and later, England.

No wonder then that T20 is leading the globalisation of cricket faster and with greater conviction than any other format. This does not mean that all teams are of equal strength, but rather that any team can come in from anywhere and beat the better ones. It means that the T20 is a natural fit for the Olympics and other multi-sport tournaments as well as for countries that are outside the cricket family now.

When the International Cricket Council decided that a T20 match between two national sides would be deemed internationals, it gave a boost to the Associate members; 84 of them are now ranked. It has also seen individual players from these countries figure in the overall records.

For example, the best bowling figures belong to Nigeria’s medium pacer Peter Aho (six for five), the biggest margin of victory is to the credit of the Czech Republic (by 257 runs, against Turkey), and behind Suryakumar Yadav, who has the best strike rate is a Romanian. Only two Canadians, a Serb and a Namibian have scored centuries on debut. The best career average among bowlers belongs to a German and the best economy rate to a Ugandan.

Good investment

If cricket is a world game, T20 has had a major role to play. This World Cup has shown that the ICC’s investment in this format for the Associate members has been good for the game. It is no longer a fantasy to imagine an India v Uganda match or an Italy v Australia one. Lesser teams don’t need a handicap as players do in golf, the format tends to flatten out the differences to a large degree.

In the main draw at the World Cup, for example, the Netherlands beat South Africa who beat India who beat Pakistan who beat the Netherlands who beat Zimbabwe who beat Pakistan who beat…

England’s Moeen Ali put it in perspective when he told hosts Australia not to panic after being knocked out. “It could easily have been us,” he said. And that’s the sensible way of looking at it for the semifinalists too. From here on any team can win the title. When India won in 2007, they were outsiders; now they are favourites. The mindset is different, and so are the pressures.

Real winners

After Sunday, when new champions are crowned, the real winners might turn out to be the Associate members if the ICC takes the next logical step in their development. Domestic leagues around the world are natural training grounds. A new rule — that each team must contain a player or two from the Associates will hasten that development.

In sport, the haves must look out for the have-nots. If that sounds too idealistic, think about this: what is sport without idealism?