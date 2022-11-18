  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T20 World Cup fallout: BCCI sacks entire Chetan Sharma-led selection committee

During Chetan’s tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final

November 18, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Logo of the BCCI outside its headquarters in Mumbai.

Logo of the BCCI outside its headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

The BCCI on Friday sacked the four-member senior national selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after the Indian cricket team failed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

During Chetan’s tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

Read | The better team today won: Dravid

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended.

That Chetan will be sacked was reported by PTI on October 18 after the BCCI AGM.

On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for the position of national selectors (Senior Men).

The last date of application is November 28.

Related Topics

cricket / Boards (cricket)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.