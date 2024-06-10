GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal team in West Indies for last two league matches

Nepal take on South Africa on June 14 and play Bangladesh on June 16.

Published - June 10, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Kingstown (St Vincent)

PTI
File photo of Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane

File photo of Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane | Photo Credit: AP

Denied US visa, Nepal's most high-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane is joining his team for its Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup campaign, the country's cricket association said on June 10.

Lamichhane, who had an eight-year sentence for rape overturned on appeal because of "lack of evidence", was denied US visa twice last month despite interventions from the Nepal government.

The 23-year-old was initially included in Nepal's 15-member squad for the tournament last month.

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

"We would like to inform you that Nepali player Sandeep Lamichhane will be included in the Nepali national cricket team for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies," the CAN said in a statement.

Lamichhane also confirmed the development on X.

"I am now joining the national team for the last two matches in the West Indies and looking forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers," Lamichhane posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He was arrested in October 2022 over allegations of raping an 18-year-old woman, leading to his suspension by the CAN. But after he was acquitted by the Patan High Court in May, the player was reinstated by the country's apex cricket body.

Lamichhane's addition to the Nepal squad will have to be approved by the ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Nepal take on South Africa on June 14 and play Bangladesh on June 16.

Twenty20 World Cup / T20 World Cup 2024

